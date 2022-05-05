Quantum Health wins 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award for technology innovation and excellence in consumer healthcare engagement

Best Overall Patient Engagement Company award recognizes Quantum Health's industry-leading, technology-enabled member experience

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, has received the 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Patient Engagement Company. The company is recognized for raising the bar on human-centered healthcare innovation and improving outcomes, by simplifying the healthcare journey with its proprietary combination of technology, data-driven insights and empathy-based care coordination.

This is the second consecutive year Quantum Health has received this award, which celebrates outstanding digital health and medical technology products, services and companies around the world. This year’s competition drew more than 3,900 nominations from some of the world’s most recognized and respected medical technology companies, representing more than 15 different countries.

"We are proud to receive this recognition for our commitment to using technology and data to simplify and improve the healthcare journey for our members and their providers," said Drew Domecq, chief technology officer, Quantum Health. "By utilizing leading technology to empower our teams and engage our members, we provide an integrated and more personalized experience at every point in a member's healthcare journey. We proactively reduce members' challenges and enable better, more effective access to care. And most importantly, we deliver results, including improved outcomes and reduced costs."

The key to Quantum Health's successful member engagement and outcomes is found in its open architecture platform, which connects and synchronizes all relevant stakeholders — members, clients, providers, payers and third-party solutions — and seamlessly synthesizes multiple data sources. This integration creates leading insights and transparency that enable Quantum Health to deliver a personalized and proactive healthcare experience. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® Smart Engine leverages these data insights and enables the company's Healthcare WarriorsTM to proactively identify opportunities, assess risks, and engage benefits plan members up to 120 days before a first claim is received.

Data and insights also fuel Quantum Health's digital engagement channels, including the MyQHealth® app, which gives members always-on access to their current benefit information and in-network providers — from any device, at any time.

"While consumers have come to expect convenience and personalization in their daily interactions when it comes to healthcare, the experience can be anything but personalized or convenient," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Quantum Health is changing this dynamic with breakthrough technology and the industry's best high-touch consumer engagement model, delivering leading engagement and satisfaction, positive health outcomes, and sustained cost savings. Congratulations on being named the 'Best Overall Patient Engagement Company' for the second year in a row."

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey through a human-centered, tech-empowered experience that results in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for technology innovation, as well as being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health-related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health and Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

