THE PRODUCERS OF JIM STEINMAN'S BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL ANNOUNCE ALL-NEW GLOBAL RESIDENCIES: LAS VEGAS AND LONDON

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical to Begin Performances at Paris Las Vegas on Sept. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning hit production Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits, is set to perform in two of the most iconic entertainment destinations in the world – The Las Vegas Strip and London's West End. The electrifying theatre experience will debut its ongoing residency at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on Sept. 27, 2022. Bat Out of Hell- The Musical will also return to London for a limited season at the Peacock Theatre with performances beginning on Feb. 17, 2023.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical to Debut at Paris Las Vegas Sept. 27, 2022 (PRNewswire)

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is a Rocky-Horror, Romeo-and-Juliet celebration of star-crossed lovers from opposite sides of the tracks caught in a city teetering on the brink of disaster. When Raven falls in love with the rebellious Strat, all bets are off in this love-at-all-costs, rock-and-rollercoaster story based on uncompromising youth.

Bat at Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG, UK casting by Anne Vosser and Vegas casting by Louanne Madorma.

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), Paradise By the Dashboard Light and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as a previously unreleased song, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most. In Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, the chart-topping rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 60 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with 'Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell,' which contained the massive hit 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)'.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is produced by live theatre juggernauts David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl and Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman and managed in Las Vegas by BASE Entertainment.

Ticket prices, performance times and casting for both productions to be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit batoutofhellmusical.com

