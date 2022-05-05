Portland Cement Association Wins ENERGY STAR Award For The Third Year In A Row

Organization recognized for outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency achievements

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Cement Association (PCA), representing the majority of U.S. cement production, is pleased to announce that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This is the third year in a row that PCA has earned this award.

"We are proud to have won this award for the third consecutive year. This latest award confirms our commitment to reducing cement sector CO 2 emissions through longstanding, long-term efforts to improve energy efficiency," said Michael Ireland, President and CEO of PCA. "This award shows once again that the cement and concrete industries are leading the way toward a more sustainable future, even as demand for our products grows."

The 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award comes after the launch of PCA's Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality in October 2021. The Roadmap contains a series of recommendations to achieve carbon neutrality across the entire cement-concrete-construction value chain, from using portland limestone cement to accelerating the deployment of carbon capture and storage technologies.

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

In addition to PCA's recognition, two member companies also earned awards. CalPortland and CEMEX won Partner of the Year awards in the energy management category. This is the fifth year in a row that CEMEX has won this award, and the 18th successive year for CalPortland.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies.

For more information about PCA and the industry's sustainability efforts, visit www.cement.org and shapedbyconcrete.com.

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, is the premier policy, research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America's cement manufacturers. PCA members represent the majority of U.S. cement production capacity, having facilities across the country. The association promotes safety, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of construction, fosters continuous improvement in cement manufacturing and distribution, promoting economic growth and sound infrastructure investment.

