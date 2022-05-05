Pixalate Finds 1.5MM+ 'Abandoned' Mobile Apps in Google and Apple Stores as of Q1 2022

Research conducted by Pixalate found that over 1.5MM apps listed in the Google Play and Apple App stores haven't been updated in over two years

LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q1 2022 , showing that over 1.5 million apps between the Google Play Store and Apple App Store appear to have been "abandoned," meaning that they haven't been updated in over two years.

Pixalate Finds 1.5MM+ 'Abandoned' Mobile Apps

Pixalate's analysis also found 314,000 "Super-Abandoned" apps (5+ years with no update), which are spread almost evenly between the two stores, with 58% in the Apple App Store (184k apps) and 42% in the Google Play Store (130k apps).

Why This is Important

"Abandoned" apps may harbor serious safety and security concerns.

The most innovative apps regularly release new improved versions with bug fixes and security patches.

With the growing awareness of consumer privacy concerns, this issue becomes even more important.

Advertisers need to take notice of how frequently apps are updated before deciding to invest.

1.5MM abandoned mobile apps (30% of the 5MM+ available for download)

Here are some of Pixalate's key findings:

30% (1.5 million out of 5 million) of all mobile apps appear to have been abandoned (i.e., no update in 2+ years).

By way of comparison, 1.3 million apps across the Google and Apple app stores have been updated in the past six months, as of the end of Q1 2022.

More updates means more downloads: Of apps with 1MM+ downloads, 88% have been updated within the last six months.

App categories most likely to be abandoned: Education, Reference, and Games, which are often popular with children.

App categories most likely to be innovative (regularly updated): Finance, Health, and Shopping.

Download a free copy of the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report: Q1 2022 here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Abandoned Mobile Apps Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. It should be noted that the mere fact an app does not appear to have been updated in a certain period of time does not necessarily mean that such app's publisher has abandoned the app, or is otherwise violating any policy, best practice, or regulation. Instead, we are merely noting the apparent inactivity and rendering an opinion that this apparent absence of updates may be suggestive of heightened risks to end users and other data subjects. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to render opinions and report trends pertaining to apps available for download via the official Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Follow Pixalate

Media Contact: Liz Margolis, lmargolis@pixalate.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pixalate