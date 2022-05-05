Openpay Selects 360factors' Predict360 Compliance Management Suite

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that Openpay (OPY USA, Inc.), a fast-growing and highly differentiated player in the global 'Buy now pay later' (BNPL) payment solutions market, selected 360factors' Compliance Management suite of solutions.

360factors (PRNewsfoto/360factors) (PRNewswire)

"360factors' deep experience in serving the financial industry was a key consideration during our selection process," said Gary Stein, Openpay Chief Product & Compliance Officer, U.S. "We look forward to implementing Predict360 to enhance our compliance program."

"360factors is thrilled to collaborate with Openpay to implement our Compliance Management solution," said Carl McCauley, CEO for 360factors. "Like banks and credit unions, the fast-growing FinTech industry is adapting to an evolving landscape of regulatory requirements and competition. Innovative organizations like Openpay that utilize modern technologies for compliance management can proactively meet their regulatory obligations and create a competitive advantage."

As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation, and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Openpay

Openpay Group Ltd is an emerging leader in payments fintech, working to create a transparent, friendly approach to financing life's most meaningful purchases. Openpay delivers an omnichannel financing solution that extends beyond traditional Buy Now, Pay Later in the form of their next-generation "BNPL 2.0" product. BNPL 2.0 provides the gateway to complete transactions, up to $20,000 with payback terms of up to 24-months, across underserved BNPL verticals, including Automotive, Healthcare, Home Improvement, Memberships, Education, and Retail. Openpay has fine-tuned its innovative products for both consumers and merchants, providing transparent terms with quick credit decisions and customizable payment plans for consumers, along with a B2B payments offering that facilitates end-to-end trade account management. Openpay operates in Australia and in the United States (operating as Opy) and serves New Zealand and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.opy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360factors