New all-Black female driven series 'Finding Happy' highlights Bounce's upcoming originals slate

ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, today unveiled its upcoming original programming schedule. The lineup features an all-new original series about Black women that is written, produced, directed by and starring Black women, "Finding Happy."

All new Bounce Original Series (PRNewswire)

Overview:

New original scripted series:

"Finding Happy" (Fall 2022)

Returning series

"Johnson" ( July 10 )

New original movies:

" Faith Heist 2" (Holidays 2022)

Special events

"Scripps National Spelling Bee" ( June 1-2 )

"Bounce Trumpet Awards" (Juneteenth, June 19 )

Original series

"Finding Happy" is a dramedy following the Black female experience through the unfulfilled life of Yaz Carter, beginning with her unhappy 36th birthday. The 10-episode debut season features Yaz's loving-but-complicated family, her stagnant career in the evolving landscape of radio and a merry-go-round of unrequited love while dating in the love desert of Atlanta. "Finding Happy" reveals over time that true happiness can only be found within.

B. Simone (MTV's "Wild 'n Out") stars as Yaz along with Kim Coles ("Living Single"), Marketta Patrice ("Black Jesus"), Angela Gibbs ("Hacks"), Stevie Baggs ("Ruthless") and Mike Merrill ("A La Carte"). Kendra Jo serves as the showrunner/writer and co-creator along with Yasmine Coleman and Angela Wells. Eric C. Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer, Yasmine Coleman, Angela Wells, Kendra Jo and Reesha L. Archibald are the show's executive producers.

"Finding Happy" is being developed as a companion show to Bounce's male-centric breakout hit "Johnson." The Deji LaRay-created dramedy returns for season two July 10, and Terri J. Vaughn has joined the ensemble cast alongside LaRay, Thomas Q. Jones, D.L. Hughley, Derrex Brady and Philip A. Smithey.

Both "Johnson" and "Finding Happy" come from Eric C. Rhone's & Cedric The Entertainer production company A Bird & A Bird Entertainment and the pair serve as executive producers.

Original movies

"Faith Heist 2" – In time for the holidays comes "Faith Heist 2" as Bounce premieres a sequel to last year's popular comedy hit movie "Faith Heist," which was nominated for multiple Gemini Awards, Canada's version of the Emmys. The original cast members, including Jonathan Langdon, Dalmar Abuzeid and Safine Semajuste, reprise their roles as Pastor Benjamin (Langdon) and his motley crew of congregants. This time, they find themselves locked in the local mall just as a fearsome team of armed thieves attempt a jewel robbery. Unable to flee or signal for help, the pastor & his friends realize it's up to them to battle the crooks and save the mall – all before Christmas morning. "Faith Heist 2" is being produced by JB Sugar and Ella Myers/No Equal Entertainment in association with Ahmet Zappa and Erin Benjamin/Monsterfoot Productions.

Other Bounce original programming highlights include the iconic Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be airing on sister network ION and several other Scripps networks June 1-2, and the prestigious Bounce Trumpet Awards, returning to television for a special 30th anniversary telecast on Juneteenth.

Special events

Scripps National Spelling Bee The nation's largest and longest-running educational program is coming home to Scripps Networks, where it will air on ION and Bounce, and other networks. Accomplished actor, director, educator and lifelong children's literacy advocate LeVar Burton will serve as host. The televised semifinals on June 1 and finals on June 2, 2022 are taking place at National Harbor, Maryland.

Bounce Trumpet Awards – The gala event celebrates the best in African American excellence and achievement. A beacon to inspire, enlighten and raise the human spirit to its highest potential, the program recognizes Black humanitarians who have succeeded against immense odds and augment the richness of society by striving for the justice and equality of all. The program will air on the Juneteenth holiday, June 19, a date that serves as the perfect fit for what this event stands for, and offers a significant way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show. This year's honorees include Courtney B. Vance, Stan Lathan, Zaila Avant-garde, Princess Sarah Culberson and Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Media contact: Jim Weiss, 770-672-6504, jim.weiss@scrippstv.com

About Bounce

Bounce (@bouncetv) features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences. Bounce is available to 98% of U.S. television homes free and over the air with a digital antenna, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over the top on Roku, Pluto TV and Apple TV; on mobile devices via the Bounce app; and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce XL, Scripps Networks' newest free ad-supported television (FAST) channel, is available on Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV and Xumo. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bounce