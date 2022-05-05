ATLANTA , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Military Appreciation Month, eight national brands are partnering with Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans.

National brands join forces with Team RWB to support veterans during Military Appreciation Month. (PRNewswire)

National brands join forces with Team RWB to support veterans during Military Appreciation Month.

"It's an honor to support Team Red, White & Blue and their mission to provide health and wellness services to the men and women that served our country," said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. "The SheerID platform makes it easy and secure for brands to recognize members of the military with special offers and rewards. This program gives us another exciting way to show our heartfelt recognition and admiration."

SheerID: As part of its dedication to men and women in uniform, $10k in giveaways. As part of its dedication to men and women in uniform, SheerID is donating 10% of revenue for new military program sales during the month of May. SheerID is also working together with Refuel Agency and 15 brand partners for an onsite wellness summer kickoff event at Fort Bragg featuring overin giveaways.

PRO Compression: PRO Compression is proud to extend their partnership through the end of the year by donating 15% of proceeds from PRO Compression is proud to extend their partnership through the end of the year by donating 15% of proceeds from co-branded products to Team RWB May - December. Customers will also be able to make an additional donation at checkout.

Shady Rays: Shady Rays will donate 15% of proceeds from every order of Shady Rays will donate 15% of proceeds from every order of patriotic styles to Team RWB.

Alaskan Salmon Company: 100% of proceeds from all orders placed at 100% of proceeds from all orders placed at Alaskan Salmon Company during the month of May will be donated to Team RWB.

Neuro Gum: During the month of May, shop special edition peppermint During the month of May, shop special edition peppermint Neuro Gum featuring Team RWB on camo-inspired packaging. Customers can also donate at checkout.

Humana Military: Team RWB will be joining Team RWB will be joining Humana Military 's Military Health and Resilience Collective Impact Project alongside the Military Family Advisory Network and Blue Star Families, designed uniquely to provide holistic support to military families.

Yuengling: D.G Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, announced the return of its limited-edition cans in partnership with Team Red, White & Blue as part of the brewery's D.G Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, announced the return of its limited-edition cans in partnership with Team Red, White & Blue as part of the brewery's Stars & Stripes program

Savage Tacticians: is collecting donations for Team RWB during checkout throughout the month of May. Savage Tacticians is collecting donations for Team RWB during checkout throughout the month of May.

About Team RWB

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB offers veterans real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle.

CONTACT: Margaret Britten

margaret.britten@teamrwb.org

(PRNewsfoto/Team Red, White & Blue) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Team Red, White & Blue