Company Recognized for 'Sustained Excellence' in Environmental Sustainability Efforts and Energy-Efficient Products

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has been named 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This prestigious honor, a distinction LG has received nine times since 2012, recognizes the company's exemplary commitment to protecting the environment through leadership in ENERGY STAR certified products and promotions.

LG ELECTRONICS HONORED BY U.S. EPA AS 2022 ENERGY STAR PARTNER OF THE YEAR (PRNewswire)

"As a long-time ENERGY STAR partner, LG views its collaboration with the EPA as a paramount for the company, our employees, consumers, dealers and other stakeholders," said Thomas Yoon, president and CEO, LG Electronics North America. "Consistent with our focus on environmental sustainability as a core business principle, LG is 100-percent committed to demonstrating that working together can inspire change, improve energy efficiency and protect the environment."

Marked by unprecedented consumer demand for energy-efficient appliances and exploding interest in climate action, 2021 was an incredible year when American consumers purchased 10 ENERGY STAR certified LG products every minute. The 2022 Partner of the Year award recognizes a number of key LG accomplishments over the past year:

LG's sales of ENERGY STAR certified products rose by over a billion dollars in 2021 to $3.6 billion , a 45 percent increase over 2020 sales.

Unit sales of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient LG products surpassed 1.5 million units for the first time in 2021.

LG saw double-digit growth in the number of ENERGY STAR certified models in various categories: dishwashers (31%), refrigerators (22%) laptop computers (21%), washing machines (16%) and clothes dryers (10%)

LG products designated as ENERGY STAR "Most Efficient 2021" will save more than two billion pounds of CO 2 over the life of these products -- equivalent to carbon sequestered over 10 years by planting 16 million trees.

The annual CO 2 reduction from all ENERGY STAR certified LG products sold in 2021 is equivalent to removing the greenhouse gas emissions of 77,681 cars for an entire year.

Over their product life, LG ENERGY STAR clothes washers and dishwashers sold in 2021 will save 38 billion gallons of water, enough to fill more than 57,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Through various promotions, the company helped educate tens of millions of American consumers about greener living with LG and ENERGY STAR, driving more than 3 billion consumer impressions

LG and other award-winning 2022 ENERGY STAR partners are "demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," according to EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "They are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers. We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis," he said.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

To learn more about LG's ENERGY STAR products, please visit LG.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: CO 2 emission equivalencies are calculated using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Greenhouse Gas Emissions Calculator, available at www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator. Water savings on dishwashers are calculated by comparing the dishwashers that meet the minimum 2013 U.S. Department of Energy standard, as stated in 10 CFR 430, Subpart B, Appendix C, to the products that meet the ENERGY STAR V.6 standard, assuming 215 cycles per year. Water savings on clothes washers are calculated by comparing the washers that meet the minimum 2018 DOE federal standard, as stated in 10 CFR 430, Subpart B, Appendix C, to the washers that meet the ENERGY STAR Version 8.1 standard, assuming 295 cycles per year.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an nine-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

Media Contact:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

202 719 3490

john.taylor@lge.com

LG ELECTRONICS HONORED BY U.S. EPA AS 2022 ENERGY STAR PARTNER OF THE YEAR (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA