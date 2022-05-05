Largest Annual Meeting of Bioscience Financial Officers Set for June 5-8 in San Diego

Keynote Speakers at 2022 ABFO National Conference Include WebMD CMO John Whyte; Best-Selling Authors Molly Bloom, Dan Negroni and Ryan Lahti ; and BAML Senior Macro Strategist Jonathan Kozy

Conference is Ideal for CPE Credits and Networking for CFOs and Finance Team Members

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers (ABFO) today announced the program for its 2022 National Conference, which is set for June 5-8 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego. ABFO brings together CFOs and accounting officers for the largest educational and networking event focused exclusively on topics critical to finance executives with biopharma, medical device and diagnostics companies.

ABFO's 2022 conference comes at a time when bioscience financial officers must address issues involving fundraising with challenging markets, the recruitment and retention of team members, and greater unpredictability of regulatory agencies. To address these topics, ABFO's program committee has assembled high-profile speakers and leaders of keynotes, panels and break-out sessions. The program includes an opening reception, social event at Petco Park and a unique San Diego experience evening in the Gaslamp district.

"ABFO is back and at an important time," said Co-Chair Vickie Reed, sr. vice president & chief accounting officer with Mirati Therapeutics. "The program has the ideal mix to address the professional and continuing education needs of bioscience financial officers combined with fun activities that foster networking with peers in the industry. Many industry relationships are forged at ABFO."

Co-Chair Betsy Gelfand, vice president of finance at Mirati Therapeutics, added, "A major component of ABFO is the development of peer networks across the nation that enable us to call on industry contacts year-round. The value gained in building relationships along with the CPE credit sessions that we offer make this a must-attend conference for financial executives in our industry. We encourage all finance team members to join us in San Diego."

ABFO's conference speakers include:

John Whyte , Ph.D., M.D., chief medical officer, WebMD

The Finesse Factor Ryan Lahti , Ph.D., founder and managing principal of OrgLead, author of

Jonathan Kozy , managing director and sr. macro strategy analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Chasing Relevance and workplace and talent engagement specialist Dan Negroni , author ofand workplace and talent engagement specialist

Molly's Game, professional athlete and alumnus U.S. Ski Team Molly Bloom , entrepreneur and author ofprofessional athlete and alumnus U.S. Ski Team

The conference will also offer sessions with panelists who will address a variety of topics, including the financial markets, update on legislative matters and issues relevant to biotech companies from early stage to commercial.

ABFO National Conference sponsors are Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Aon, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cooley, Coupa, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Ernst & Young LLP, Oxford Finance, R&D Logic and Russo Partners.

