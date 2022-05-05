GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2022

SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 227.8%. Total seats increased 221.2% and the number of departures increased by 227.2%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 209.5% and the load factor was 78.2%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 211.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 192.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 77.7%. The volume of departures increased by 218.6% and seats increased by 212.8%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 145 million, the demand (RPK) was 127 million and international load factor was 87.4%.
April/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Apr/22
Apr/21
% Var.
4M22
4M21
% Var.
Apr/22
LTM
Apr/21
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
14,889
4,551
227.2%
63,666
37,482
69.9%
150,019
97,886
63.8%
Seats (thousand)
2,595
808
221.2%
11,133
6,555
69.8%
26,311
17,077
64.5%
ASK (million)
2,927
893
227.8%
13,037
7,892
65.2%
30,127
20,333
58.2%
RPK (million)
2,288
739
209.5%
10,479
6,331
65.5%
24,743
16,320
61.1%
Load factor
78.2%
82.8%
-4.6 p.p
80.4%
80.2%
0.2 p.p
82.1%
80.3%
1.5 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,960
661
196.5%
8,706
5,156
68.8%
21,058
13,443
66.3%
Domestic GOL
Departures
14,499
4,551
218.6%
62,510
37,482
66.8%
148,948
97,886
62.3%
Seats (thousand)
2,527
808
212.8%
10,933
6,555
66.8%
26,127
17,077
63.1%
ASK (million)
2,783
893
211.6%
12,552
7,892
59.0%
29,661
20,333
55.2%
RPK (million)
2,162
739
192.4%
10,095
6,331
59.5%
24,391
16,320
58.2%
Load factor
77.7%
82.8%
-5.1 p.p
80.4%
80.2%
0.2 p.p
82.2%
80.3%
1.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,903
661
187.9%
8,546
5,156
65.7%
20,917
13,443
64.9%
International GOL
Departures
390
0
N.A.
1,156
0
N.A.
1,071
0
N.A.
Seats (thousand)
67
0
N.A.
200
0
N.A.
183
0
N.A.
ASK (million)
145
0
N.A.
485
0
N.A.
466
0
N.A.
RPK (million)
127
0
N.A.
384
0
N.A.
352
0
N.A.
Load factor
87.4%
0
N.A.
79.2%
0
N.A.
75.5%
0
N.A.
Pax on board (thousand)
57
0
N.A.
160
0
N.A.
141
0
N.A.
On-time Departures
94.7%
97.3%
-2.6 p.p
95.3%
96.8%
-1.6 p.p
93.0%
95.8%
-3.0 p.p
Flight Completion
99.5%
97.7%
1.8 p.p
99.6%
98.0%
1.6 p.p
99.3%
98.1%
1.3 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
5.1
2.6
99.9%
19.8
12.4
59.4%
46.8
32.4
52.5%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.
