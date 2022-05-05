EY Announces Gabby Wong of FranConnect as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

HERNDON, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Gabby Wong was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"On behalf of the entire FranConnect organization, I am honored to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award," said Gabby Wong. "This recognition is a result of our unwavering commitment to provide the most innovative growth solutions for our franchise customers and in support of the broader franchise community. Franchising is one of the cornerstones of American entrepreneurship and a significant growth engine for our economy. Our solutions enable brands to sell and expand new franchisees faster than competitors, improve unit-level operations and processes, grow revenue streams, and ultimately drive rapid expansion into the marketplace. Supporting the success of entrepreneurs is our singular mission."

"It's a privilege to be considered alongside such an accomplished and innovative group of entrepreneurs in our thriving Mid-Atlantic community," continued Wong.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 29, 2022. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for approximately 900 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global operations in India and Canada. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

