Choice Hotels Celebrates Top Franchisees With Annual Premier And Best Of Choice Awards

2022 awards recognize the best hotels across company's global portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced its Premier and Best of Choice award winners at the company's 66th annual convention in Las Vegas. The awards – the company's most coveted accolades – recognize the top hotels in Choice's global portfolio of more than 7,000 franchised properties for their superior performance and outstanding guest ratings.

Best of Choice 2022 (PRNewswire)

"As we navigate through unprecedented times in society and our industry, it has been our guiding mission to be there every step of the way with our franchisees because they are at the heart of everything we do — just as guests are at the center of everything they do," said David Pepper, chief development officer, Choice Hotels. "This year's Premier and Best of Choice award winners represent the top of the Choice Hotels brand, and their demonstrated ability to go above and beyond to deliver best-in-class hospitality, especially amid difficult circumstances, is truly commendable. We could not be prouder to have them as part of the Choice family."

The elite Premier award designations – Premier Legacy, Premier Developer, and Premier Hotelier – honored three of the company's top franchisees from 2022 for providing exceptional guest experiences, a commitment to development, and the embodiment of the Choice Hotels brand promise:

- Nayan Patel (Premier Legacy Winner) – Since opening the doors to his first Econo Lodge hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts nearly 35 years ago, Patel has owned more than 50 Choice properties and is a steadfast advocate of the Choice brands within the development community. Today, Patel is CEO of Jiten Hotel Management, a full-service hospitality management firm, and currently owns and operates nine hotels across the country under the Comfort, Quality and Econo Lodge flags.

- Christopher Kouza and Joseph Caradonna (Premier Developer Winner) – Founders of Koucar Management, both Kouza and Caradonna have been longtime supporters of Cambria Hotels and instrumental in expanding the brand's footprint to new markets through multi-unit development. In addition to the Cambria Hotel D.C. Riverfront and Cambria Hotel Detroit-Shelby Township, the Koucar team owns the Cambria Downtown Detroit and Cambria Downtown Portland Maine, both of which are slated to open later this year.

- Darren Nardozzi (Premier Hotelier Winner) – Owner of the Sleep Inn Wesley Chapel – Tampa North, Nardozzi is an experienced hotel owner and passionate leader. In addition to going above and beyond to deliver outstanding, personalized service to guests, he is known within the community for cultivating high-performing teams and opportunities for his associates.

Like the Premier winners, the Best of Choice award recipients were selected for their demonstrated commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence. One hotel was selected from each Choice brand segment in the company's domestic and international portfolio. Below is the full list of 2022 award winners:

- Kress Inn, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member (De Pere, Wisconsin) – Located along the edge of the scenic Fox River, this boutique hotel positions De Pere visitors minutes from the St. Norbert College campus, nearby pubs and eateries, as well as the renowned Lambeau Field and downtown Green Bay. In addition to complimentary breakfast, as well as a manager's reception each evening, guests can catch up with friends and family around the hotel's cozy fireplace, stroll along the property's manicured grounds, or unwind in each guestroom's in-room whirlpool.

- Ingot Hotel Perth, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member (Belmont, Western Australia, Australia) – Ideally situated along the Swan River just minutes from downtown Perth and Western Australia's sought-after beaches, the Ingot Hotel provides visitors with contemporary accommodations and outstanding service. Amenities include onsite dining at the Eyre Restaurant, a heated outdoor pool and spa, and a fully equipped fitness center.

- Cambria Hotel Traverse City (Traverse City, Michigan) – As a nine-time Best of Choice winner, the upscale Traverse City hotel continues to deliver on the Cambria brand promise to surprise and delight guests with exceptional service and little luxuries. Located in the heart of the Cherry Capital of the World, the hotel offers guests convenient access to top Northern Michigan attractions, including Grand Traverse Bay, Lake Michigan Beach, nearby wineries, and award-winning golf courses. At the hotel, business and leisure travelers alike may enjoy the property's state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor heated pool, as well as onsite dining and local craft brews at the hotel's restaurant and bar.

- Comfort Inn Blackshear – Highway 84 (Blackshear, Georgia) – Located off U.S. Highway 15, the hotel positions adventure-seeking guests near an array of popular hunting and fishing sites, as well as the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and Laura S. Walker State Park. After a day of exploring, guests can lounge beside the hotel's pool or unwind in spacious guestrooms, each equipped with premium bedding and plush pillows.

- Comfort Inn & Suites Avera Southwest (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) – Ideally located off Interstate 29 and Interstate 229, the hotel positions guests just minutes from downtown Sioux Falls and Augustana University and features the amenities guests need for a successful business or leisure getaway. In addition to spacious guestrooms and premium bedding, guests can take advantage of the hotel's indoor pool and hot tub, well-equipped fitness center and complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast options.

- Comfort Suites Near Penn State (State College, Pennsylvania) – Whether they are traveling for business or leisure, guests will appreciate the hotel's inviting staff, modern amenities and ideal location – situated within walking distance to the Pennsylvania State University campus and nearby restaurants, and near several major businesses including Raytheon and Mount Nittany Health. Along with spacious guest suites, the hotel offers pet-friendly accommodations, a full complimentary breakfast each morning, and a business center.

- Comfort Inn Monterrey Valle (Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico) – Conveniently located in the heart of the San Pedro Garza Garcia business district, the hotel provides visitors with easy access to the area's most prominent business headquarters, as well as the friendly service and amenities they need for a successful stay. In addition to complimentary breakfast and onsite dining at the hotel's restaurant, the Monterrey Comfort Inn features a seasonal outdoor pool, fitness center and sun deck.

- Sleep Inn & Suites Cross Lanes – South Charleston (Cross Lanes, West Virginia) – Guests can expect stylish accommodations, friendly service and easy access to abundant entertainment in West Virginia's capital city when they stay at South Charleston's Sleep Inn & Suites. In addition to modern, spacious guestrooms, visitors can take advantage of the hotel's proximity to the West Virginia State University's campus and nearby restaurants,and enjoy freshly baked cookies in the lobby each evening.

- Clarion Inn Conference Center (Gonzales, Louisiana) – Located equidistance between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the full-service, 164-room hotel provides guests with easy access to top area attractions, as well as nearly 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, making it the ideal location for reunions and other special events. The hotel – a Best of Choice winner for the fourth time in five years since its inception nearly 10 years ago – also features lush on-site gardens, a seasonal outdoor pool, and an award-winning restaurant, Mike Anderson's Seafood, where guests can enjoy a locally-inspired meal or craft cocktail.

- Clarion Pointe Rock Hill – Near Training Camp (Rock Hill, South Carolina) – Conveniently located just 30 minutes from uptown Charlotte, North Carolina – known for its abundant restaurants and thriving arts and culture scene – the hotel offers business and leisure travelers convenient access to nearby Cherry Park, Carowinds Theme Park, Rock Hill Galleria and Winthrop University. Guests can also spacious guestrooms and modern amenities, including a business center and onsite marketplace with curated food and beverage options.

- Clarion Congress Hotel Olomouc (Olomouc, Czech Republic) – Located on the banks of the Morava River, 125-room Clarion positions guests at the heart of Olomouc's rich academic history and artistic tradition. After a day of touring nearby cultural sites, including the Holy Trinity Column and the Moravian Theatre Olomouc, guests can relax in the hotel's full-service spa or catch up with friends at the onsite bar and restaurant.

- MainStay Suites Winfield-Teays Valley (Hurricane, West Virginia) – In addition to clean, apartment-style suites – each equipped with fully-stocked kitchens and separate living and working areas – the hotel goes above and beyond to make extended stay guests feel at home, with friendly staff and "extras" like afternoon tea, in-lobby computers and complimentary breakfast. The hotel is ideally situated 15 minutes from West Virginia State University and near several leisure attractions, including the Putnam County Fairgrounds and the Sleepy Hallow Golf & Country Club.

- Quality Inn & Suites (Big Stone Gap, Virginia) – Located in the heart of Appalachia off the Orby Cantrell Highway, the hotel is closely located to popular leisure and business attractions, including the University of Virginia's College at Wise, Natural Tunnel State Park and the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy. In addition to clean, comfortable guestrooms, travelers can enjoy the hotel's fitness center, indoor saltwater pool and onsite restaurant.

- Quality Hotel Lippstadt (Lippstadt, Germany) – Nestled on the banks of the River Lippe and just a two-minute walk from the shops and restaurants of the historic downtown district, the 80-room upscale hotel provides visitors with stylish accommodations and a one-of-a-kind taste of Lippstadt – nicknamed the "Venice of Westphalia." Notable amenities include a full breakfast buffet, as well as dinner options at the hotel's restaurant, an onsite lounge and bar, banquet rooms and a business center.

- Econo Lodge (Russellville, Kentucky) – Located off Highway 63 near Russellville's historic downtown district, the hotel provides vacationing families and business travelers alike with exceptional service and affordable, reliable accommodations including free coffee and breakfast as well as an onsite business center.

- Rodeway Inn (Ainsworth, Nebraska) – Named Best of Choice for the third year in a row, the Ainsworth Rodeway Inn continues to exceed guests' expectations in terms of amenities, cleanliness and staff friendliness. Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 20 in the Nebraska Sandhills, the hotel serves as travelers' ideal home-base for outdoor adventures, including nearby hunting, fishing, golfing and boating. At the hotel, guests may also take advantage of the property's complimentary breakfast, indoor heated pool, and meeting facilities.

- Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Midland I-20 (Midland, Texas) – True to the Suburban name, the award-winning hotel – conveniently located off Highway 70 halfway between Fort Worth and El Paso – features affordable accommodations, thoughtful amenities, and welcoming staff to suit the unique needs of extended stay guests. Each of the hotel's apartment-style guestrooms include a fully stocked kitchenette, flatscreen TV and flexible workspaces.

- WoodSpring Suites Hobbs (Hobbs, New Mexico) – Located less than 15 minutes from the Lea County Regional Airport and just miles from New Mexico Junio College, the University of Southwest, and Hobbs Army Airfield, as well as several regional medical facilities, the hotel is known for providing modern, apartment-style accommodations and friendly service for extended-stay guests. The hotel's amenities include full in-room kitchens, free Wi-Fi, and guest laundry facilities.

All award-winning hotels participate in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of Choice franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

For more information, or to make your reservation at any of these award-winning hotels, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including future growth and success. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes to general domestic and foreign economic conditions and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Choice Hotels International. (PRNewsFoto/Choice Hotels International) (PRNewsfoto/CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.