CB2 Introduces Exclusive Collection with Lawson-Fenning, Inspired by the Blurring of Boundaries

California heritage design and considered craftsmanship combine in an assortment of timeless pieces

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, high-design home destination CB2 debuts its latest collection in partnership with Los Angeles-based design brand Lawson-Fenning. Drawing on the rich history of California design and the area's wealth of natural materials, founders Glenn Lawson and Grant Fenning designed versatile and timeless pieces that invite fluidity between indoor and outdoor living.

"Lawson-Fenning designs are a perfect blend of California modernism, design heritage and artisanal craft. It's an ethos we're excited to bring into our brand and, with it, continue to evolve," said Ryan Turf, President of CB2. "The collaboration features beautiful, functional pieces that spotlight materials and craftsmanship. And like the full breadth of our assortment, they're designed to stand the test of time."

Each piece in the collection—which spans both indoor and outdoor living and dining along with office, bedding, lighting, tabletop and decor—is thoughtfully pared down to its base elements, exposing joinery, highlighting finishes, and allowing the simplicity of materials and pure craftsmanship to make a statement. The result is a selection of thoughtfully crafted pieces that evoke both an awe-inspiring natural vista and the clean lines of modern architecture.

"Our collection for CB2 is an expression of our love affair with California living, and a tribute to the quality and craft of California furniture and the refined '60s and '70s California aesthetic," said Glenn Lawson. "The collection is a continuation of the design practice that we've been honing over the last 20-plus years. This is the purest expression of our line," added Grant Fenning.

The color palette for the collection was pulled from topographic aerial photography of the California coast and focuses on earth tones and landscape colors. More than 50 unique products comprise the Lawson-Fenning for CB2 collection, which includes six made-to-order upholstery selections. Highlights include:

Indoor/Outdoor Living - The collection embraces the fluidity of indoor/outdoor living with pieces such as the Seahaven Sofa and Lounge Chairs, with their unique massing and generous proportions not often seen in outdoor furniture.

Luxury Dining and Serverware - The Half Moon Dining Chair and Counter Stools pair high-end materials—such as FSC®-certified solid black American walnut with channel-tufted cotton velvet upholstery and striking brass details—resulting in an effortlessly luxurious feel. Pair with the collection's new Sojourn Oat Dinnerware to perfectly complement the setting.

Organic Elements - Organic shapes and natural elements are the basis of this collection. The flowing silhouettes of the Muir Curved Sofa and Swivel Chair were directly inspired by the topography of Southern California . Similarly, the travertine El Verano Coffee Table carves a hard material into a soft, organic shape.

Detailed Construction - Exacting, handcrafted execution is showcased in pieces like the Ventura Notched Bookshelf which features glides made of FSC®-certified white oak, and the Point Dume Game Table and Chess Set which uses dovetail joinery to further profile the FSC®-certified mahogany and walnut.

Limited-Edition Art by Todd Magill - For the art in this collection, Lawson-Fenning reached out to Todd Magill , a menswear designer and friend. Magill's use of strong, uninhibited tones rooted in geometric abstraction also calls back to the '60s aesthetic of muted-yet-bold colors and clean lines— blending seamlessly with pieces across the collaboration.

The collection is available exclusively at cb2.com , with products ranging in price from $7.95 to $3,999.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's modern consumer by offering attainable, high-quality, sophisticated design. The brand is today's destination for timeless-yet-edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality with an eclectic mix of products and decorating ideas. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has 24 locations across the U.S. and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate & Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit cb2.com or follow us on Instagram or Pinterest .

About Lawson-Fenning

Lawson-Fenning is a California-based design brand specializing in new and midcentury furniture and accessories that are all designed and crafted in Los Angeles. Since its launch in the late 1990s by co-founders Glenn Lawson and Grant Fenning, the brand has cultivated unique relationships with local fabricators, welders, and upholsterers to establish a reputation as a brand that provides high-quality craft pieces to both local consumers and the larger design community. Lawson-Fenning operates a two-story Melrose Avenue flagship store, along with a West Hollywood-based warehouse that serves the trade community. The showroom inventory includes curated vintage finds, the LF Collection, and pieces from designer collaborations, including one-of-a-kind ceramics, lighting, and furniture. @lawsonfenning

