Carolyn B. Goldhaber Promoted to President of Segall Bryant & Hamill

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) announced, effective today, that Carolyn B. Goldhaber has been promoted to President of the firm, following her leadership and contributions as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as a member of the firm's Executive Committee. In this new role, Ms. Goldhaber will oversee the firm's operations and personnel decisions, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Philip Hildebrandt.

Carolyn B. Goldhaber, President of Segall Bryant & Hamill (PRNewswire)

Regarding the promotion, CEO Philip Hildebrandt said, "I am excited to announce Carolyn's promotion, which is well deserved and fully earned. Carolyn and I have worked closely together for just under a decade and I have been impressed by her strong leadership skills and impeccable judgment. This promotion will allow Carolyn to expand her contributions as we work together to effectively address the increased breadth and scale of our business. I have every confidence Carolyn will play a key role in the development of our staff and the evolution of our service offering for clients."

The firm has also promoted Joan Washburn to the role of CFO from her current role as controller. Ms. Washburn has worked with Ms. Goldhaber for over six years, both at SBH and their prior firm. This promotion is another example of the firm's ability to draw upon its deep bench of talent to promote from within. All other roles at the firm will remain the same, as will the investment teams and the investment decision-making process.

