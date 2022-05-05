Andy's Frozen Custard® and Kaulig Racing Announce 2022 Partnership with AJ Allmendinger

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From left to right, AJ Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 for Kaulig Racing, Carol Kuntz, founder of Andy's Frozen Custard, Dana Kuntz owner of Andy's Frozen Custard and Andy Kuntz, owner and CEO of Andy's Frozen Custard announced their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race and a new treat, the All-Star Jackhammer™.

To kick off the 2022 partnership, the group unveiled a colorful new paint scheme featuring the Andy's™ logo for AJ Allmendinger's No. 16 Camaro ZL1, which he will drive in the All-Star race on May 22, 2022 at Texas Motor Speedway. Said Andy Kuntz: "It means so much to our family, as lifelong motorsports fans, to be supporting NASCAR via our partnership with AJ and Kaulig Racing. Andy's brand hallmarks are like that of NASCAR. Quality, constant innovation, a commitment to family and community and, of course, speed. We are delighted that our loyal customer base continues to grow with our expanded position in the sport and that our sponsorships of tracks, drivers and races are contributing to our development strategy."

As an added bonus for race fans everywhere, a new, limited-time All-Star Jackhammer™ will be offered at all Andy's locations through May 22. Already a winner, the All-Star Jackhammer features Andy's chocolate frozen custard blended with Oreo® and peanut butter, then drilled and filled with marshmallow.

