Aerotrax Technologies signs Bamboo Airways, VietJet Air, and Pacific Airlines to join Global Commercial Pilot of Aerotrax MRO Service Management

DALLAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotrax Technologies, Inc., a Dallas, Texas-based enterprise software company, today announced that leading airlines Bamboo Airways, VietJet Air, and Pacific Airlines have joined the Commercial Pilot of Aerotrax MRO Service Management - the Company's flagship blockchain-based data sharing platform for parts and components.

Bamboo Airways, VietJet Air, and Pacific Airlines will be transacting repair orders with Triumph Aviation Services Asia (TASA), a TRIUMPH company, on Aerotrax MRO Service Management to automate workflows for personnel, gain visibility into the repair order lifecycle, and ensure compliance. This helps Supply Chain and Technical Operations teams at airlines improve agility in their operations, reduce inventory levels over time, and limit maintenance-related disruptions.

The Global Commercial Pilot of Aerotrax MRO Service Management preempts the public release of the Aerotrax Operating System (aOS) later this year.

Quotes

Nguyen Van Hoan, Senior Procurement Manager, Bamboo Airways: "We operate a fast-growing fleet of aircraft, and mitigating Aircraft on Ground (AOG) time is critical. We believe that Aerotrax supports this KPI by accelerating TAT and being audit-friendly. Our team is adamant that this is the way we should execute repair orders moving forward."

Truong Nguyen, Materials Manager, Pacific Airlines: "Aerotrax relieves our dependence on emails and phone calls, which has caused communication bottlenecks between us and our suppliers. The solution provides a streamlined process that makes collaborating with our suppliers much more efficient and effective."

Tran Cong Nghiep, Technical Director, VietJet Air: "Aerotrax MRO Service Management is an excellent solution to connect us with our suppliers. We get visibility into the process to ensure the highest level of quality that we expect."

Monty Richardson, President, TASA: "We continue to look for ways to add value for our customers and are excited, along with Aerotrax, to offer this new service for our important customers Bamboo Airways, VietJet Air, and Pacific Airlines."

David Bettenhausen, Chief Executive Officer, Aerotrax Technologies: "It's exciting to see the traction we are receiving in this region, and we couldn't be prouder to have Bamboo Airways, VietJet Air, Pacific Airlines, and Triumph join us as we bring this mission critical software to market.

Phong Nguyen Dang, Chief Product Officer, Aerotrax Technologies: "Aerotrax expects Pilot participants to quickly realize the value in our easy-to-use technology and deliver them with productivity gains, cost savings, and new revenue opportunities."

About Aerotrax Technologies, Inc.

Aerotrax Technologies, Inc. is an enterprise software company focused on digitally tracking the entire lifecycle of every plane, part, and component in the air and on the ground. The company's distributed ledger technology network links the disparate systems and processes across business unit siloes and different organizations in the Aviation, Aerospace, and Defense supply chain in order to protect the value of mission-critical assets.

By better connecting the People who manage these operations to secure, reliable, and actionable data, Aerotrax advances its mission to promote a safer, more sustainable Aviation and Aerospace industry.

To learn more about Aerotrax Technologies, visit www.aerotrax.com .

