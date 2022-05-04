THE WNET GROUP ANNOUNCES MAY 4 LAUNCH OF ARTS TWG+

New Free Streaming FAST Channel Dedicated Exclusively to the Arts

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group (TWG) announced today the launch of Arts TWG+, a new FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) channel dedicated exclusively to the arts. Arts TWG+ is on Plex and Local Now streaming platforms and will appear on additional streaming platform partners later this year. Arts by TWG+ is a commercially-supported channel with nationwide reach and broad appeal. Arts TWG+ offers viewers a transformative experience of art with a full slate of programming, including dance, biography, visual arts, music, and live performance. Details on where to find Arts TWG+ are available on the channel's website: artstwg.tv.

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN – America’s flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider. (PRNewsfoto/The WNET Group) (PRNewswire)

"Streaming live television platforms like Plex and Local Now offer untapped opportunities for The WNET Group to reach our existing and new audiences on their preferred platforms for watching television," said Neal Shapiro, President and Chief Executive Officer of The WNET Group. "We're excited to deliver more high-quality arts programming to more people on Arts TWG+ as we continue to deliver on our mission: to use the power of media to educate, inform, entertain, and inspire audiences everywhere."

Arts TWG+ is the first and only channel dedicated exclusively to the arts for FAST and connected TV platforms. It will present an array of programming from classic to avant-garde and highlight a genre that Americans value but seldom see on commercial television.

For more than 60 years, The WNET Group has been recognized as a creator and producer of award-winning arts and documentary programming. With Arts TWG+, The WNET Group will build upon the success of WNET's ALL ARTS, a digital-first network launched on broadcast and cable TV in the New York area in January 2019. Arts TWG+ will air programs from the WNET library as well as original productions and new acquisitions specifically targeting FAST audiences.

Available in over 180 countries, Plex is solving the streaming media chaos making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online, acting as one window into ALL streaming services, including those you subscribe to. It's also the first, and only, streaming platform to offer access to free entertainment - including over 50,000 free titles, movies, and TV shows on-demand, as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including A+E, AMC, Crackle, Crown Media Family Networks, Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Paramount, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sony Pictures Television. Plex is also the only streaming service that lets users integrate their own personal media collections with a continuously growing library of free third-party entertainment spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. The company is independently owned, backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more visit plex.tv.

About Local Now The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com.

