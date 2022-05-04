Renowned Psychologist and Decorated Police Sergeant release ground-breaking book for Mental Health Awareness Month

Hidden Ivy Press Publishes a Game-Changing Book

As we head into Mental Health Awareness Month, consider this cruel irony.

Our first responders are uniquely strong, brave, and emotionally flexible.

They support us on the worst days of our lives. They see things that are burned into their memories forever. They see the worst in humanity.

On the other hand, they're uniquely vulnerable. Nationwide, suicide risk is 54% higher among police officer than American workers in general.[1]

Much of what first responders do – the things they see and the personal risks they take - happens outside our awareness.

They experience a level of trauma many of us can't imagine. In a sample of more than 700 police officers from three major police departments, over half have been threatened with a lethal weapon and nearly all (87.2%) have seen someone dying.[2]

First responders are resigning in droves. And they're dying in record numbers. More officers die by suicide each year than are killed in the line of duty.[3]

Stigma is deadly. We're losing good men and women whose trauma becomes too heavy a burden to carry. This trauma deserves to be recognized and addressed.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, best-selling author Dr. Shauna Springer and decorated Sergeant Michael Sugrue have just published a game-changing book, RELENTLESS COURAGE: Winning the Battle Against Frontline Trauma.

Perennial best-selling author Dave Grossman wrote this of RELENTLESS COURAGE:

"RELENTLESS COURAGE is one of the most important books of our time…it is truly the natural and essential successor to On Combat."

Lt. Col. Dave Grossman , whose book On Combat sold half-a-million copies

RELENTLESS COURAGE tells the story of Sergeant Michael Sugrue and provides a wide range of new insights from Dr. Shauna Springer, one of the world's leading authorities on trauma, to help us all heal from trauma.

The paperback edition of RELENTLESS COURAGE is now available: amzn.to/3vDZvSw

Dr. Springer and Michael Sugrue are available for speaking engagements and media interviews.

Website: https://www.docshaunaspringer.com/

