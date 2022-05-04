Rachel Parcell Launches First Fine Jewelry Collection in Collaboration with J. Brooks

RIVERTON, Utah, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rach Parcell, Founder and Creative Director of lifestyle brand, Rachel Parcell, has launched her first-ever fine jewelry line in collaboration with world-renowned jeweler, J. Brooks. The J. Brooks x Rachel Parcell Collection consists of 15 pieces, including a variety of hoops, necklaces, stacking rings and bracelets, that are crafted from high-quality materials such as freshwater pearls, 14K gold and diamonds. In the curation process, Rach selected everyday pieces that also align with the Rachel Parcell brand, offering on-trend generational designs at an accessible pricepoint.

J. Brooks x Rachel Parcell (PRNewswire)

"J. Brooks has been my family jeweler for years so this was such a special collaboration! I loved creating this fashion-forward collection designed for everyday wear—the pieces look amazing dressed up or down." - Rachel Parcell

The collection arrives just in time for Mother's Day and offers personalized options for a sentimental touch, including one of Rach's favorite styles, The Roman Numeral Bands, that is customized with a sentimental date.

The collection, ranging from $160 to $5,900 is available exclusively on the J. Brooks website for purchase. You can view images of the collection here.

About Rachel Parcell:

Rachel's journey to owning her own brand began with Rach + Drew, an online journal she made in 2010 to document her newlywed life with her husband. Rachel had intended this personal blog to be read only by friends and family, but her content soon proved appealing to her growing readership. Rachel formally changed Rach + Drew to Pink Peonies, focusing on her personal style. Rachel was able to leverage her success as an influencer by launching a capsule clothing line in her name —all timeless, elegant, and feminine pieces, attainably priced for women all over the world. Rachel Parcell has grown into a lifestyle brand, offering not only highly crafted womenswear, but also mommy + me designs, home décor, and more.

