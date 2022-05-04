ORIJEN® Pet Food Team Launches New ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ Premium Dog Food Full Of Animal Protein and Balanced with Fiber-Rich Grains

The team behind ORIJEN pet food will award $10,000 to one lucky winner to go on an adventure with their dog to celebrate the launch of ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ dog food in collaboration with reality TV personality, fitness trainer and dog parent, Shawn Booth

AUBURN, Ky., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the team behind ORIJEN® pet food announced the introduction of ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ premium dog food. Now, the premium dry food dog owners count on for quality protein also delivers a special blend of grains, including oats, quinoa and chia sourced from non-GMO crops. These whole grains are a source of essential vitamins, minerals, b-glucans, and fiber.

Reality TV personality and fitness trainer Shawn Booth introduces the new ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ premium dog food and provides tips on how to find adventure in the everyday with your dog as part of the brand’s ORIJEN Amazing Challenge initiative. (PRNewswire)

The premium grain lineup packed with animal ingredients makes the grain-inclusive dry dog food Biologically Appropriate, meaning it mirrors the quantity, freshness and variety of animal ingredients dogs are evolved to eat. At 38 percent protein, it boasts one of the highest percentages of protein in a grain-inclusive food, and approximately 90percent of that protein is delivered from animal ingredients.

Like other ORIJEN® diets, the first five ingredients are always fresh or raw animal protein - the fresh ingredients use refrigeration as the sole method of preservation and the raw ingredients are frozen at their peak freshness. ORIJEN® diets also offer WholePrey ingredients, meaning they incorporate meat, organs and bone from meat, poultry and fish to reflect a dog's natural diet.

The scientifically-tested and validated ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ premium dog food diets have prebiotics, probiotics, and soluble and insoluble fiber to help support digestion. Additionally, the food also helps to support key health benefits, like immune function and healthy skin and coat through Omega-3 rich oil from wild-caught pollock. Because of its concentration of animal ingredients, ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ kibble also helps to support dogs' muscle maintenance.

ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ dog food makes its debut with five recipes dogs love:

Puppy Large is formulated for large-breed puppies that benefit from a different ratio of calcium to phosphorus that promotes slow and steady growth in bones and joints. All five recipes are available in 22.5lb bags, and all but Puppy Large are available in 4lb bags.

Starting this month, ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ premium dog food will be available at Petco, Amazon, Chewy and neighborhood pet stores.

"Plenty of grain-inclusive dog food options available on the market now will make your dog feel full, but ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ premium dog food will truly nourish your dog with high-quality animal protein and grains," said Kelsey Spencer, brand manager, ORIJEN Dog at Champion Petfoods. "Pet lovers know their companions deserve the food that's best suited to help them live long, healthy, active lives."

To celebrate the debut of ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ dog food, the ORIJEN® pet food team launched the ORIJEN Amazing Challenge – an initiative aimed at inspiring pet parents to fuel their dogs with nutritious food and be active together.

The initiative includes activity ideas for dog owners everywhere to get outside and share in a month-long "adventure" with their pup, a collaboration with Shawn Booth, reality TV personality, fitness trainer and dog parent, and a sweepstakes in which one lucky winner will receive $10,000 to go on an adventure with their dog.

"As a fitness trainer, I know healthy living counts from the very start," said Shawn Booth. "I trust ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™ premium dog food to nourish my dog Walter's body the way nature intended, so he can be at his best for years to come. From camping and enjoying nature to outdoor training, Walter and I enjoy going on adventures together, and eating the right mix of high-quality grains and protein helps us stay healthy and active."

The ORIJEN Amazing Challenge Sweepstakes kicks off in May, National Pet Month. The sweepstakes will run from May 4 – 13. To be eligible to win the $10,000* adventure prize, participants must follow all sweepstakes Rules, as found here.

No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. *Awarded as check

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning over 35 years. Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion has grown to be a key player in the global premium pet food industry across three major geographies, and we are proud to be among the top 5 premium pet food companies in the world per the 2020 Euromonitor classification of premium pet food. Our purpose, To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime, provides the foundation for our highest aspirations as a company. And our Food Philosophy drives us to provide the highest quality in every ORIJEN and ACANA food we make. We start with the finest WholePrey ingredients from both fresh and raw animal sources. All of our ingredients are selected from a carefully curated group of farmers, ranchers and fisheries, whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every food we make. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

ABOUT ORIJEN® PET FOOD

ORIJEN® food is packed with premium animal ingredients to help dogs and cats thrive and is rich with the same nourishment their ancestors consumed in the wild. As the fullest expression of Biologically Appropriate nutrition, ORIJEN diets feature unmatched amounts of WholePrey animal ingredients. All of the pet food is made from only the finest ingredients, and every diet is formulated so you can help your pet reach their full potential, and then set off for adventure together. ORIJEN products include premium kibble, freeze-dried food and treats, biscuits, and wet food, and the brand is always adding new, innovative products. To learn more, visit orijenpetfoods.com.

