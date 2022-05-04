Neonode to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Wednesday May 11, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday May 12, 2022, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are toll-free: (800) 895-3361 (U.S. domestic), +1 (785) 424-1743 (international) or 020 799 847 (Sweden). To access the call, all participants must use the following Conference ID: NEOQ122. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3767300/A09378616EAB01DBAB09750287AACC54

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion – 5/11/2022 (13:00PM EST) to 5/25/2022 (11:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these dial-in numbers (888) 925-9940 (toll-free) or +1 (402) 220-5394 (DID).

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Director Marketing

Alana Gordon

E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com

Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

