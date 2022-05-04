Lordstown Motors Exhibiting at ACT Expo May 9-11

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), ("Lordstown Motors" or "LMC"), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, will be in Booth #1017 at the May 9-11 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo) in Long Beach, Calif.

Lordstown Motors is bringing the Endurance full size all-electric pickup to the ACT Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center. (PRNewswire)

The Ohio innovator is bringing the Lordstown Endurance full size all-electric pickup onsite at the ACT Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center.

ACT Expo is the industry's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event and includes exhibits, education, training, and networking.

"Lordstown Motors is accelerating EV adoption with our all-electric light-duty pickup truck, the Endurance, designed and built for commercial use and we are excited to show it to our fleet customers at ACT Expo," said Edward T. Hightower, President, Lordstown Motors. "We have a unique vehicle that will offer a superior combination of handling, traction control, responsiveness and maneuverability that we are confident will be appreciated by our customers."

About Lordstown Motors Corp.

Lordstown Motors is an electric vehicle (EV) innovator developing high-quality light duty commercial fleet vehicles, with the Endurance all electric pick-up truck as its first vehicle being launched in the Lordstown, Ohio facility. Lordstown Motors has engineering, research and development facilities in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Irvine, California. For additional information visit www.lordstownmotors.com.

About ACT Expo

For more than a decade, ACT Expo has united the transportation industry in its mission to reduce emissions and build a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow. Last year's 10th anniversary event offered more than 5,000 industry stakeholders access to the latest fuels, technologies, and vehicles driving the future of transportation.

Featuring numerous product debuts and major announcements from both leading vehicle manufacturers and solution providers, attendees are provided the largest national networking event filled with the most influential and progressive leaders in the industry, as well as lessons learned from fleets paving the road ahead and an all-inclusive assembly of clean-tech commercial vehicles. For more information, visit actexpo.com.

