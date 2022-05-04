Level 2 Security Announces Availability of Gun Safety Innovation, GunAlert™

Gun Owners Can Purchase GunAlert™ Today by Visiting MyGunAlert.com

CINCINNATI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 2 Security LLC, a company focused on gun safety, is excited to announce the immediate availability of its innovative product, GunAlert™ . A next-level safety device with an easy-to-use mobile app, GunAlert™ instantly alerts gun owners of the slightest movement of their gun and monitors the movement until the device is disabled.

A gun is stolen in the U.S. every 2 minutes 1

36% of children have handled their parents' guns without their knowledge 2

100% of responsible gun owners don't want an unauthorized user to commit a crime with their gun

GunAlert™, by Level 2 Security, is a device controlled by a mobile app that helps gun owners monitor the location of their firearms. Unlike apps that use WiFi, GunAlert™ uses cellular technology to send its location no matter where it is. The app alerts users as soon as their firearm is moved, and sends location updates every five minutes until the gun is recovered. A self-admitted "pro-gun" company, location data is encrypted and sent only to a user's phone; it's never stored on GunAlert's servers and is not available outside of the user's registered mobile device.

"GunAlert™ was designed to be the second level of security for gun owners," said Tom Lehn, COO of Level 2 Security. "We believe a responsible gun owner is always the first layer of security, but we're there to take security and safety to the next level. We're very pro-gun, but more than that, we're pro-gun safety." Lehn stated, "We want the gun owner to feel comfortable using GunAlert™ and know that our primary purpose is to have their back. With GunAlert™, the gun owner controls the information, nobody else."

Information security is paramount within the GunAlert™ application. All location information is sent via a unique encryption key directly to the gun owner's mobile device where it's stored for a maximum of 30 days before being automatically deleted. It is never stored on GunAlert™'s servers.

GunAlert™ can be purchased today by visiting MyGunAlert.com !

About Level 2 Security, LLC

At Level 2 Security, we believe that a responsible gun owner is always the first level of security for firearms. Our goal is to provide an additional level of security using technology to detect unauthorized movement or use of your firearms. Our mission is to develop products that use our patented technology to alert you when your firearms are unexpectedly moved and then provide you with location updates until you can recover and secure them. We've developed personal property location technology that is simple to use, reliable and gives our users peace of mind.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rob Adams. Level 2 Security, LLC

E: radams@level2securityllc.com

P: (866) 347-9850

