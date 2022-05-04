Johnson Controls Delivers Strong Q2 Order, Revenue, and EPS Growth Performance

FY22 Guidance Impacted by Delayed Backlog Conversion Resulting from Supply Chain Volatility

GAAP EPS of $0.02 ; Adjusted EPS of $0.63 , up 21% versus prior year

Reported sales +9% versus prior year; +9% organically

Field Orders +11% year-over-year, with broad-based strength across regions; Service orders +8%

Record Backlog of $10.9 billion , increased 12% organically year-over-year

Completed over $500 million in share repurchases in Q2; Over $1.0 billion year-to-date

Fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance revised to $2.95 to $3.05 , from $3.22 to $3.32 previously, an increase of 11% to 15% year-over-year

CORK, Ireland, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal second quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.02. Excluding special items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.63, up 21% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of $6.1 billion increased 9% compared to the prior year on an as reported basis and grew 9% organically. GAAP net income from continuing operations was $11 million. Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $441 million increased 18% versus the prior year. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $161 million and EBIT margin was 2.6%. Adjusted EBIT was $608 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 10.0%, up 40 basis points versus the prior year.

"Demand for innovative solutions that address urgent needs for sustainability, energy efficiency, and higher indoor environmental quality continues to accelerate," said George Oliver, chairman and chief executive officer. "We delivered another quarter of strong order, revenue and profit growth in Q2. We are, however, experiencing more near-term supply chain disruptions than expected, which have negatively impacted the pace and mix of our backlog conversion."

"The underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong, and I am confident in our ability to navigate the temporary headwinds impacting our profitability. We continue to make progress toward enabling our strategic vision to digitally transform the buildings industry, leveraging our OpenBlue digital platform to capitalize on the attractive global trends over the next decade." Oliver continued.

"I remain encouraged by the momentum we are seeing across our portfolio, and believe we are positioned to deliver attractive order, backlog, revenue, and EPS growth this year and beyond," said Olivier Leonetti, chief financial officer. "Near term uncertainties related to the lockdown in China and geopolitical instability, coupled with the impact of ongoing supply chain disruptions, warrant a more cautious outlook and a revision to our second half expectations. Looking ahead, the strength of our backlog and the improving margin profile, together with our cost savings programs, positions us to deliver on the financial targets we set for the medium term."

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal second quarter of 2021. Effective October 1, 2021, the Company's Marine business, previously reported across the Building Solutions Asia Pacific, Global Products and Building Solutions EMEA/LA segments, is now managed and reported under the Building Solutions EMEA/LA segment. Historical information has been re-cast to present the comparative periods on a consistent basis.

Organic sales, adjusted sales, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted corporate expense, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $5,594 $6,098 $5,594 $6,098 Segment EBITA 711 800 711 768 EBIT 650 161 537 608 Net income from continuing operations 343 11 373 441









Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.48 $0.02 $0.52 $0.63











SEGMENT RESULTS



Building Solutions North America



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $2,092 $2,227 $2,092 $2,227 Segment EBITA 266 235 266 235 Segment EBITA Margin % 12.7% 10.6% 12.7% 10.6%

Sales in the quarter of $2.2 billion increased 6% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 6% over the prior year, led by high-single digit growth in Service and strong growth in our HVAC & Controls platform.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 13% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $6.9 billion increased 14% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $235 million, down 12% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 10.6% declined 210 basis points versus the prior year as the benefit of volume leverage and the SG&A/COGS actions were more than offset by continued investment spending and lower absorption related to supply chain challenges and reduced labor productivity.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $934 $958 $934 $958 Segment EBITA 88 79 88 90 Segment EBITA Margin % 9.4% 8.2% 9.4% 9.4%

Sales in the quarter of $958 million increased 3% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 8% versus the prior year with low double-digit growth in Service, and strong performance in our Fire & Security platforms. By region, strong growth in Europe and Latin America was partially offset by continued weakness in the Middle East.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 8% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $2.2 billion increased 9% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $90 million, up 2% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 9.4% was flat with the prior year, as the benefit of SG&A/COGS actions and positive price/cost were offset by supply chain disruptions, unfavorable mix, continued investment spending and lower equity income.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $594 $623 $594 $623 Segment EBITA 73 74 73 74 Segment EBITA Margin % 12.3% 11.9% 12.3% 11.9%

Sales in the quarter of $623 million increased 5% versus the prior year. Sales grew 7% organically versus the prior year, led by strong demand for Commercial Applied HVAC & Controls and Industrial Refrigeration equipment. China remains the primary source of growth, up high-teens in the quarter.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 8% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.8 billion increased 5% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $74 million, up 1% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.9% declined 40 basis points versus the prior year as the benefit of SG&A/COGS actions were more than offset by negative price/cost, supply chain disruptions and unfavorable mix.

Global Products



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $1,974 $2,290 $1,974 $2,290 Segment EBITA 284 412 284 369 Segment EBITA Margin % 14.4% 18.0% 14.4% 16.1%

Sales in the quarter of $2.3 billion increased 16% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 14% versus the prior year driven by strong pricing and broad-based demand for Commercial and Residential HVAC and Fire & Security products.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $369 million, up 30% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 16.1% expanded 170 basis points versus the prior year as volume leverage, positive mix, and the benefit of SG&A/COGS actions were partially offset by negative price/cost, continued investment spending and lower equity income.

Corporate



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Corporate Expense ($70) ($60) ($70) ($60)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $60 million in the quarter, a decrease of 14% compared to the prior year.

OTHER ITEMS

During the quarter…

Cash used in operating activities from continuing operations was ($68) million and capital expenditures were ($125) million , resulting in a free cash outflow from continuing operations of ($193) million .

The Company repurchased approximately 7.3 million shares for $509 million . Year to date through March, the Company repurchased 14.5 million shares for approximately $1.0 billion .

The Company recorded net pre-tax mark-to-market gains of $89 million related primarily to the remeasurement of the Company's pension and postretirement benefit plans.

The Company recorded pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $384 million , including the impairment of assets associated with a business classified as held for sale in the quarter. Additionally, the Company recorded $11 million in pre-tax charges associated with the suspension of operations in Russia .

THIRD QUARTER GUIDANCE

The Company initiated fiscal 2022 third quarter guidance:

Organic revenue up high-single digits year-over year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin decline of 80 to 100 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of [ $0.82 to $0.87 ]

FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

The Company revised fiscal 2022 full year EPS guidance:

Organic revenue growth of 8% to 10% year-over year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin flat to down 30 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $2.95 to $3.05 ; representing 11% to 15% growth year-over-year

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFO

Johnson Controls will host a conference call to discuss this quarter's results at 8:30 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed by dialing 888-324-9610 (in the United States) or 630-395-0255 (outside the United States), or via webcast. The passcode is "Johnson Controls". A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and has been posted on the investor relations section of the Johnson Controls website at https://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay will be made available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering. Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry. Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring items, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment, charges associated with the suspension of operations in Russia, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, adjusted sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted corporate expense, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion and adjusted net income from continuing operations are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of Johnson Controls. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of the non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Three Months Ended March 31,



2022



2021











Net sales $ 6,098



$ 5,594 Cost of sales 4,141



3,651

Gross profit 1,957



1,943











Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,454)



(1,253) Restructuring and impairment costs (384)



(96) Net financing charges (51)



(44) Equity income 42



56











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 110



606











Income tax provision 58



209











Income from continuing operations 52



397











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



-











Net income 52



397











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 41



54











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-











Net income attributable to JCI $ 11



$ 343











Income from continuing operations $ 11



$ 343 Income from discontinued operations -



-











Net income attributable to JCI $ 11



$ 343











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.02



$ 0.48 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



- Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02



$ 0.48











Diluted weighted average shares 702.7



721.3 Shares outstanding at period end 695.7



716.7

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Six Months Ended March 31,



2022



2021











Net sales $ 11,960



$ 10,935 Cost of sales 8,112



7,264

Gross profit 3,848



3,671











Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,823)



(2,547) Restructuring and impairment costs (433)



(96) Net financing charges (104)



(103) Equity income 112



114











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 600



1,039











Income tax provision 129



270











Income from continuing operations 471



769











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



124











Net income 471



893











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 79



99











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-























Net income attributable to JCI $ 392



$ 794











Income from continuing operations $ 392



$ 670 Income from discontinued operations -



124











Net income attributable to JCI $ 392



$ 794











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.56



$ 0.93 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



0.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56



$ 1.10











Diluted weighted average shares 706.2



723.9 Shares outstanding at period end 695.7



716.7

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions; unaudited)





























March 31,

September 30,





2022

2021

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,787

$ 1,336

Accounts receivable - net 5,689

5,613

Inventories 2,515

2,057

Assets held for sale 386

-

Other current assets 1,235

992



Current assets 11,612

9,998













Property, plant and equipment - net 3,103

3,228

Goodwill

18,029

18,335

Other intangible assets - net 4,889

5,549

Investments in partially-owned affiliates 1,073

1,066

Noncurrent assets held for sale 1,079

156

Other noncurrent assets 3,206

3,558



Total assets $ 42,991

$ 41,890













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,284

$ 234

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,809

4,754

Liabilities held for sale 326

-

Other current liabilities 4,235

4,110



Current liabilities 11,654

9,098













Long-term debt 7,366

7,506

Other noncurrent liabilities 6,055

6,533

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 228

-

Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 16,536

17,562

Noncontrolling interests 1,152

1,191



Total liabilities and equity $ 42,991

$ 41,890

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended March 31,











2022



2021 Operating Activities







Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 11



$ 343 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 41



54



















Net income from continuing operations 52



397



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 208



212



Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) 31



(253)



Pension and postretirement contributions (35)



(8)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received 38



(55)



Deferred income taxes (65)



84



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 361



54



Other - net (8)



(7)



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable (231)



(57)







Inventories (243)



(113)







Other assets (143)



(20)







Restructuring reserves (38)



10







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 156



419







Accrued income taxes (151)



(18)









Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations (68)



645



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (125)



(106) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (16)



(10) Business divestitures, net of cash divested -



8 Other - net 27



26









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (114)



(82)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net 1,666



(13) Stock repurchases and retirements (509)



(315) Payment of cash dividends (239)



(187) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (118)



(101) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 5



102 Cash paid to acquire a noncontrolling interest -



(14) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (2)



(8) Other - net (2)



4









Cash provided (used) by financing activities from continuing operations 801



(532)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities -



(1) Net cash used by investing activities -



- Net cash used by financing activities -



-









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations -



(1)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21)



20 Changes in cash held for sale -



- Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 598



$ 50

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Six Months Ended March 31,











2022



2021 Operating Activities







Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 392



$ 670 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 79



99



















Net income from continuing operations 471



769



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 432



419



Pension and postretirement benefit income (51)



(299)



Pension and postretirement contributions (76)



(25)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received 20



(107)



Deferred income taxes (97)



25



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 361



54



Other - net (7)



(32)



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable (306)



167







Inventories (619)



(211)







Other assets (206)



(90)







Restructuring reserves (19)



(24)







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 489



510







Accrued income taxes (68)



4









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 324



1,160



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (260)



(197) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (124)



(10) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 16



19 Other - net 36



69









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (332)



(119)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net 2,059



(33) Stock repurchases and retirements (1,035)



(661) Payment of cash dividends (430)



(377) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 13



133 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (118)



(101) Cash paid to acquire a noncontrolling interest -



(14) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (49)



(29) Other - net 4



3









Cash provided (used) by financing activities from continuing operations 444



(1,079)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities (4)



(37) Net cash used by investing activities -



- Net cash used by financing activities -



-









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations (4)



(37)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 46



9 Changes in cash held for sale -



- Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 478



$ (66)

FOOTNOTES 1. Financial Summary

































































































































The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business. Historical information has been re-cast for changes in the composition of reportable segments effective October 1, 2021, to present the comparative periods on a consistent basis.



(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021





Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP Net sales (1)

































Building Solutions North America



$ 2,227

$ 2,227

$ 2,092

$ 2,092

$ 4,379

$ 4,379

$ 4,126

$ 4,126 Building Solutions EMEA/LA



958

958

934

934

1,917

1,917

1,882

1,882 Building Solutions Asia Pacific



623

623

594

594

1,298

1,298

1,198

1,198 Global Products



2,290

2,290

1,974

1,974

4,366

4,366

3,729

3,729 Net sales



$ 6,098

$ 6,098

$ 5,594

$ 5,594

$ 11,960

$ 11,960

$ 10,935

$ 10,935



































Segment EBITA (1)

































Building Solutions North America



$ 235

$ 235

$ 266

$ 266

$ 485

$ 485

$ 521

$ 521 Building Solutions EMEA/LA



79

90

88

88

183

194

186

186 Building Solutions Asia Pacific



74

74

73

73

142

142

150

150 Global Products



412

369

284

284

713

670

496

496 Segment EBITA



800

768

711

711

1,523

1,491

1,353

1,353 Corporate expenses



(60)

(60)

(70)

(70)

(130)

(130)

(137)

(137) Amortization of intangible assets (2)



(106)

(100)

(104)

(104)

(224)

(211)

(208)

(208) Net mark-to-market adjustments (3)



(89)

-

209

-

(32)

-

230

- Restructuring and impairment costs (4)



(384)

-

(96)

-

(433)

-

(96)

- EBIT (5)



161

608

650

537

704

1,150

1,142

1,008 EBIT margin



2.6%

10.0%

11.6%

9.6%

5.9%

9.6%

10.4%

9.2% Net financing charges



(51)

(51)

(44)

(44)

(104)

(104)

(103)

(103) Income from continuing operations before income taxes



110

557

606

493

600

1,046

1,039

905 Income tax provision (6)



(58)

(75)

(209)

(66)

(129)

(141)

(270)

(122) Income from continuing operations



52

482

397

427

471

905

769

783 Income from continuing operations attributable to

































noncontrolling interests (7)



(41)

(41)

(54)

(54)

(79)

(84)

(99)

(99) Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI



$ 11

$ 441

$ 343

$ 373

$ 392

$ 821

$ 670

$ 684

(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted net sales, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted net sales and adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. For the three months and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, there were no items excluded from the calculation of adjusted net sales. The following is the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):

(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc

















2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021























Segment EBITA as reported $ 235

$ 266

$ 79

$ 88

$ 74

$ 73

$ 412

$ 284

$ 800

$ 711























Segment EBITA margin as reported 10.6%

12.7%

8.2%

9.4%

11.9%

12.3%

18.0%

14.4%

13.1%

12.7%























































































Adjusting items:





























































Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment -

-

-

-

-

-

(43)

-

(43)

-























Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia -

-

11

-

-

-

-

-

11

-























































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 235

$ 266

$ 90

$ 88

$ 74

$ 73

$ 369

$ 284

$ 768

$ 711























Adjusted segment EBITA margin 10.6%

12.7%

9.4%

9.4%

11.9%

12.3%

16.1%

14.4%

12.6%

12.7%























































































The following is the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):

(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Segment EBITA as reported $ 485

$ 521

$ 183

$ 186

$ 142

$ 150

$ 713

$ 496

$ 1,523

$ 1,353 Segment EBITA margin as reported 11.1%

12.6%

9.5%

9.9%

10.9%

12.5%

16.3%

13.3%

12.7%

12.4%







































Adjusting items:





































Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment -

-

-

-

-

-

(43)

-

(43)

- Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia -

-

11

-

-

-

-

-

11

-







































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 485

$ 521

$ 194

$ 186

$ 142

$ 150

$ 670

$ 496

$ 1,491

$ 1,353 Adjusted segment EBITA margin 11.1%

12.6%

10.1%

9.9%

10.9%

12.5%

15.3%

13.3%

12.5%

12.4%

(2) Adjusted amortization of intangible assets for the three months ended March 31, 2022 excludes $6 million of nonrecurring intangible asset amortization related to Silent-Aire purchase accounting. Adjusted amortization of intangible assets for the six months ended March 31, 2022 excludes $13 million of nonrecurring intangible asset amortization related to Silent-Aire purchase accounting. (3) The three months ended March 31, 2022 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $89 million. The six months ended March 31, 2022 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $32 million. The three months ended March 31, 2021 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $209 million. The six months ended March 31, 2021 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $230 million. (4) Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $384 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. Restructuring and impairment costs for the six months ended March 31, 2022 of $433 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 are related primarily to the impairment of assets associated with a business classified as held for sale, workforce reductions and other asset impairments. Restructuring and impairment costs for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 of $96 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, are related primarily to workforce reductions and asset impairments. (5) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income (loss) from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. (6) Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2022 excludes tax benefits related to net mark-to-market adjustments of $21 million, restructuring and impairment costs of $7 million, Silent-Aire nonrecurring intangible asset amortization of $1 million and charges related to the suspension of operations in Russia of $1 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to APB23 adjustments attributable to a business classified as held for sale of $13 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2022 excludes tax benefits related to restructuring and impairment costs of $14 million, net mark-to-market adjustments of $7 million, Silent-Aire nonrecurring intangible asset amortization of $3 million and charges related to the suspension of operations in Russia of $1 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to APB23 adjustments attributable to a business classified as held for sale of $13 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2021 excludes tax provisions related to a Mexico valuation allowance adjustment of $105 million and net mark-to-market adjustments of $53 million, partially offset by tax benefits related to restructuring and impairment costs of $15 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2021 excludes tax provisions related to a Mexico valuation allowance adjustment of $105 million and net mark-to-market adjustments of $58 million, partially offset by tax benefits related to restructuring and impairment costs of $15 million. (7) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests for the six months ended March 31, 2022 excludes $5 million impact from restructuring and impairment costs.

































































2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring costs, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment, charges related to the suspension of operations in Russia, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment, and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.































































A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):





























































































Net Income Attributable to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations

































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

































March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

































2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021































































































Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc $ 0.02

$ 0.48

$ 0.02

$ 0.48

$ 0.56

$ 1.10

$ 0.56

$ 0.93































































































Adjusting items:





























































Net mark-to-market adjustments 0.13

(0.29)

0.13

(0.29)

0.05

(0.32)

0.05

(0.32)































Related tax impact (0.03)

0.07

(0.03)

0.07

(0.01)

0.08

(0.01)

0.08































Restructuring and impairment costs 0.55

0.13

0.55

0.13

0.61

0.13

0.61

0.13































Related tax impact (0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02)































NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs -

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-































Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment -

-

-

-

-

(0.21)

-

-































Related tax impact -

-

-

-

-

0.04

-

-































Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring costs 0.01

-

0.01

-

0.02

-

0.02

-































Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment (0.06)

-

(0.06)

-

(0.06)

-

(0.06)

-































Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia 0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

-































Discrete tax items 0.02

0.15

0.02

0.15

0.02

0.15

0.02

0.15































































































Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc* $ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 1.16

$ 0.94

$ 1.16

$ 0.94































































































* May not sum due to rounding





























































































































The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):













































































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

















































March 31,

March 31,

















































2022

2021

2022

2021















































Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc





























































Basic weighted average shares outstanding 699.1

717.1

701.8

720.1















































Effect of dilutive securities:





























































Stock options, unvested restricted stock





























































and unvested performance share awards 3.6

4.2

4.4

3.8















































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 702.7

721.3

706.2

723.9















































































































The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding adjusted corporate expense, adjusted EPS, organic revenue, adjusted EBITA margin and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2022 full year and third quarter guidance for organic revenue also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's third quarter and full year 2022 GAAP financial results.

3. Organic Growth Reconciliation

























































































































The components of the change in net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 versus the three months ended March 31, 2021, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022









Building Solutions North America $ 2,092

$ -

-

$ -

-

$ 2,092

$ 4

-

$ 131

6%

$ 2,227

6%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 934

(8)

-1%

(45)

-5%

881

7

1%

70

8%

958

3%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 594

-

-

(17)

-3%

577

9

2%

37

7%

623

5%









Total field 3,620

(8)

-

(62)

-2%

3,550

20

1%

238

7%

3,808

5%









Global Products 1,974

-

-

(48)

-2%

1,926

98

5%

266

14%

2,290

16%









Total net sales $ 5,594

$ (8)

-

$ (110)

-2%

$ 5,476

$ 118

2%

$ 504

9%

$ 6,098

9%











































































The components of the change in net sales for the six months ended March 31, 2022 versus the six months ended March 31, 2021, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Net Sales for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Six

Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022









Building Solutions North America $ 4,126

$ -

-

$ 6

-

$ 4,132

$ 9

-

$ 238

6%

$ 4,379

6%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,882

(9)

-

(67)

-4%

1,806

15

1%

96

5%

1,917

2%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 1,198

(1)

-

(23)

-2%

1,174

18

2%

106

9%

1,298

8%









Total field 7,206

(10)

-

(84)

-1%

7,112

42

1%

440

6%

7,594

5%









Global Products 3,729

-

-

(71)

-2%

3,658

204

6%

504

14%

4,366

17%









Total net sales $ 10,935

$ (10)

-

$ (155)

-1%

$ 10,770

$ 246

2%

$ 944

9%

$11,960

9%











































































The Company's earnings presentation presents organic growth for each of the periods re-casted as a result of changes in the composition of reportable segments effective October 1, 2021. The components of the change in adjusted net sales, including organic growth, are shown below for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus the three months ended December 31, 2019, the three months ended March 31, 2021 versus the three months ended March 31, 2020, the three months ended June 30, 2021 versus the three months ended June 30, 2020, the three months ended September 30, 2021 versus the three months ended September 30, 2020, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 versus the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited).



































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2020









Building Solutions North America $ 2,167

$ -

-

$ 3

-

$ 2,170

$ -

-

$ (136)

-6%

$ 2,034

-6%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 970

-

-

24

2%

994

9

1%

(55)

-6%

948

-2%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 620

(2)

-

28

5%

646

-

-

(42)

-7%

604

-3%









Total field 3,757

(2)

-

55

1%

3,810

9

-

(233)

-6%

3,586

-5%









Global Products 1,819

(71)

-4%

35

2%

1,783

-

-

(28)

-2%

1,755

-4%









Total net sales $ 5,576

$ (73)

-1%

$ 90

2%

$ 5,593

$ 9

-

$ (261)

-5%

$ 5,341

-4%











































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 2,175

$ -

-

$ 13

1%

$ 2,188

$ -

-

$ (96)

-4%

$ 2,092

-4%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 891

-

-

44

5%

935

4

-

(5)

-1%

934

5%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 518

(2)

-

29

6%

545

-

-

49

9%

594

15%









Total field 3,584

(2)

-

86

2%

3,668

4

-

(52)

-1%

3,620

1%









Global Products 1,860

(62)

-3%

49

3%

1,847

-

-

127

7%

1,974

6%









Total net sales $ 5,444

$ (64)

-1%

$ 135

2%

$ 5,515

$ 4

-

$ 75

1%

$ 5,594

3%











































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 2,020

$ -

-

$ 21

1%

$ 2,041

$ -

-

$ 171

8%

$ 2,212

10%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 795

-

-

60

8%

855

10

1%

136

16%

1,001

26%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 579

(3)

-1%

40

7%

616

-

-

87

14%

703

21%









Total field 3,394

(3)

-

121

4%

3,512

10

-

394

11%

3,916

15%









Global Products 1,949

(54)

-3%

44

2%

1,939

80

4%

409

21%

2,428

25%









Total net sales $ 5,343

$ (57)

-1%

$ 165

3%

$ 5,451

$ 90

2%

$ 803

15%

$ 6,344

19%











































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 2,243

$ -

-

$ 12

1%

$ 2,255

$ 4

-

$ 88

4%

$ 2,347

5%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 957

-

-

17

2%

974

14

1%

13

1%

1,001

5%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 651

(2)

-

18

3%

667

-

-

48

7%

715

10%









Total field 3,851

(2)

-

47

1%

3,896

18

-

149

4%

4,063

6%









Global Products 2,103

(79)

-4%

10

-

2,034

132

6%

166

8%

2,332

11%









Total net sales $ 5,954

$ (81)

-1%

$ 57

1%

$ 5,930

$ 150

3%

$ 315

5%

$ 6,395

7%











































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 8,605

$ -

-

$ 49

1%

$ 8,654

$ 4

-

$ 27

-

$ 8,685

1%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 3,613

-

-

145

4%

3,758

37

1%

89

2%

3,884

8%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 2,368

(9)

-

115

5%

2,474

-

-

142

6%

2,616

10%









Total field 14,586

(9)

-

309

2%

14,886

41

-

258

2%

15,185

4%









Global Products 7,731

(266)

-3%

138

2%

7,603

212

3%

674

9%

8,489

10%









Total net sales $ 22,317

$ (275)

-1%

$ 447

2%

$ 22,489

$ 253

1%

$ 932

4%

$23,674

6%











































































The organic growth reconciliations presented earlier within this footnote contain financial information regarding adjusted net sales. The following is the reconciliation of net sales as re-casted to adjusted net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited):





































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



























December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

























(in millions) 2020

2019

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

























Net sales as re-casted































































Building Solutions North America $ 2,034

$ 2,167

$ 2,092

$ 2,175

$ 2,212

$ 2,020

$ 2,347

$ 2,243

$ 8,685

$ 8,605

























Building Solutions EMEA/LA 948

970

934

891

1,001

795

1,001

957

3,884

3,613

























Building Solutions Asia Pacific 604

620

594

518

703

579

715

651

2,616

2,368

























Global Products 1,755

1,819

1,974

1,860

2,425

1,949

2,329

2,103

8,483

7,731

























Net sales as re-casted 5,341

5,576

5,594

5,444

6,341

5,343

6,392

5,954

23,668

22,317



























































































Adjusting items (1)































































Building Solutions North America -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

























Building Solutions EMEA/LA -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

























Building Solutions Asia Pacific -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

























Global Products -

-

-

-

3

-

3

-

6

-

























Adjusting items -

-

-

-

3

-

3

-

6

-



























































































Adjusted net sales































































Building Solutions North America 2,034

2,167

2,092

2,175

2,212

2,020

2,347

2,243

8,685

8,605

























Building Solutions EMEA/LA 948

970

934

891

1,001

795

1,001

957

3,884

3,613

























Building Solutions Asia Pacific 604

620

594

518

703

579

715

651

2,616

2,368

























Global Products 1,755

1,819

1,974

1,860

2,428

1,949

2,332

2,103

8,489

7,731

























Adjusted net sales $ 5,341

$ 5,576

$ 5,594

$ 5,444

$ 6,344

$ 5,343

$ 6,395

$ 5,954

$ 23,674

$ 22,317



























































































(1) Adjusting items to net sales relate to nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts.



































































The Company's earnings presentation presents service revenue and organic growth for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The components of the change in service revenue, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Service Revenue

for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022









Building Solutions North America $ 820

$ -

-

$ (1)

-

$ 819

$ 4

-

$ 61

7%

$ 884

8%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 407

(8)

-2%

(20)

-5%

379

1

-

42

11%

422

4%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 171

-

-

(8)

-5%

163

2

1%

10

6%

175

2%









Total field 1,398

(8)

-1%

(29)

-2%

1,361

7

1%

113

8%

1,481

6%









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total net sales $ 1,398

$ (8)

-1%

$ (29)

-2%

$ 1,361

$ 7

1%

$ 113

8%

$ 1,481

6%











































































The Company's earnings presentation presents proforma service revenue and organic growth for the three months ended December 31, 2020, the three months ended March 31, 2021, the three months ended June 30, 2021, the three months ended September 30, 2021, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. The components of the change in proforma service revenue, including organic growth, for each period for which proforma financial information is presented are shown below (unaudited).



































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020









Building Solutions North America $ 811

$ -

-

$ 1

-

$ 812

$ -

-

$ (20)

-2%

$ 792

-2%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 414

-

-

5

1%

419

3

1%

(5)

-1%

417

1%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 165

(2)

-1%

7

4%

170

-

-

(2)

-1%

168

2%









Total field 1,390

(2)

-

13

1%

1,401

3

-

(27)

-2%

1,377

-1%









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 1,390

$ (2)

-

$ 13

1%

$ 1,401

$ 3

-

$ (27)

-2%

$ 1,377

-1%











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 818

$ -

-

$ 4

-

$ 822

$ -

-

$ (2)

-

$ 820

-









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 396

-

-

16

4%

412

2

-

(7)

-2%

407

3%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 160

(2)

-1%

11

7%

169

-

-

2

1%

171

7%









Total field 1,374

(2)

-

31

2%

1,403

2

-

(7)

-

1,398

2%









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 1,374

$ (2)

-

$ 31

2%

$ 1,403

$ 2

-

$ (7)

-

$ 1,398

2%











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 770

$ -

-

$ 9

1%

$ 779

$ -

-

$ 78

10%

$ 857

11%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 349

-

-

26

7%

375

4

1%

48

13%

427

22%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 156

(3)

-2%

12

8%

165

-

-

18

11%

183

17%









Total field 1,275

(3)

-

47

4%

1,319

4

-

144

11%

1,467

15%









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 1,275

$ (3)

-

$ 47

4%

$ 1,319

$ 4

-

$ 144

11%

$ 1,467

15%











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 835

$ -

-

$ 4

-

$ 839

$ 3

-

$ 62

7%

$ 904

8%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 435

-

-

6

1%

441

1

-

(9)

-2%

433

-









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 180

(2)

-1%

4

2%

182

-

-

2

1%

184

2%









Total field 1,450

(2)

-

14

1%

1,462

4

-

55

4%

1,521

5%









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 1,450

$ (2)

-

$ 14

1%

$ 1,462

$ 4

-

$ 55

4%

$ 1,521

5%











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 3,234

$ -

-

$ 18

1%

$ 3,252

$ 3

-

$ 118

4%

$ 3,373

4%









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,594

-

-

53

3%

1,647

10

1%

27

2%

1,684

6%









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 661

(9)

-1%

34

5%

686

-

-

20

3%

706

7%









Total field 5,489

(9)

-

105

2%

5,585

13

-

165

3%

5,763

5%









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 5,489

$ (9)

-

$ 105

2%

$ 5,585

$ 13

-

$ 165

3%

$ 5,763

5%









































































































































4. Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to JCI. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.































































The following is the three months and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 reconciliation of free cash flow and free cash flow conversion for continuing operations (unaudited):

































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended































(in millions) March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021































Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations $ (68)

$ 645

$ 324

$ 1,160































Capital expenditures (125)

(106)

(260)

(197)































Reported free cash flow $ (193)

$ 539

$ 64

$ 963















































































Adjusted net income from continuing operations





























































attributable to JCI $ 441

$ 373

$ 821

$ 684































Adjusted free cash flow conversion



-44%





144%





8%





141%





































































































































































5. Net Debt to EBITDA





The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the March 31, 2022 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



































































(in millions) March 31, 2022

















































Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,284

















































Long-term debt 7,366

















































Total debt 9,650

















































Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,787

















































Total net debt $ 7,863



















































































































Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 3,660



















































































































Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2.1x



















































































































The following is the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):

































































(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended

March 31, 2022

















































Income from continuing operations $ 1,448

















































Income tax provision 727

















































Net financing charges 207

















































EBIT 2,382

















































Adjusting items:



















































Net mark-to-market adjustments (140)

















































Restructuring and impairment costs 579

















































Silent-Aire transaction and other nonrecurring costs



36

























































Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment



(43)

























































Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia 11

















































Adjusted EBIT (1) 2,825

















































Depreciation and amortization 835

















































Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,660



















































































































(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

































































































































6. Trade Working Capital as a Percentage of Net Sales

The Company provides financial information regarding trade working capital as a percentage of net sales, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. Trade working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities, excluding cash, short-term debt, the current portion of long-term debt, the current portion of assets and liabilities held for sale, accrued compensation and benefits, and other current assets and liabilities. Management believes this non-GAAP measure, which excludes financing-related items, non-trade related items and businesses to be divested, is a more useful measurement of the Company's operating performance. The following is the March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 calculation of trade working capital as a percentage of net sales (unaudited):































































(in millions) March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021















































Current assets $ 11,612

$ 10,204















































Current liabilities (11,654)

(8,740)















































Total working capital (42)

1,464















































































































Less: cash and cash equivalents (1,787)

(1,883)















































Less: assets held for sale (386)

-















































Less: other current assets (1,235)

(1,160)















































Add: short-term debt 2,044

248















































Add: current portion of long-term debt 240

196















































Add: accrued compensation and benefits 708

817















































Add: liabilities held for sale 326

-















































Add: other current liabilities 2,264

2,352















































Trade working capital $ 2,132

$ 2,034







































































































Last twelve months net sales $ 24,693

$ 22,232







































































































Trade working capital as a percentage of net sales 8.6%

9.1%

















































































































































































7. Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, Silent-Aire nonrecurring intangible asset amortization, charges related to the suspension of operations in Russia and discrete tax items for the three and six months ending March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 is approximately 13.5%.

































































































































8. Restructuring and Impairment Costs

The three months ended March 31, 2022 include restructuring and impairment costs of $384 million related primarily to the impairment of assets associated with a business classified as held for sale, workforce reductions and other asset impairments. The six months ended March 31, 2022 include restructuring and impairment costs of $433 million related primarily to the impairment of assets associated with a business classified as held for sale, workforce reductions and other asset impairments. The three and six months ended March 31, 2021 include restructuring and impairment costs of $96 million related primarily to workforce reductions and asset impairments.

