InsCorp Quarterly Profits Reflect Benefits of Balance Sheet Strategies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, parent company to INSBANK (OTCQX:IBTN) today reported first quarter earnings of $3,204,000, or $1.12 per share, an increase of 149% over the prior year same quarter. At the bank level, net interest income was $5,078,000, representing a 15% increase over the prior year. Pre-tax income from operations was $1,973,000, an increase of $489,000 over Q1 2021. In addition to income from operations, realized and unrealized gains on interest rate caps of $1,887,000, net of tax, were a driver of earnings, which was a record for the company in a single quarter.

"During the pandemic we executed hedging strategies to protect margin from further volatility during 2021 as we re-priced maturing deposits," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Fortunately those liabilities re-priced before recent volatility witnessed during the first quarter of this year, which resulted in an opportunity to enhance our capital base with gains on those interest rate caps," Rieniets continued.

Core deposits grew by $27,000,000 during the quarter to $511,000,000, while core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans) grew $4,500,000. Total new loan commitments closed during the quarter were roughly $40,000,000, while funding under those commitments was approximately $25,000,000. Net loan growth was impacted by payoffs primarily from clients selling commercial real estate and other assets. "While net loan growth was ultimately lighter than expected, our loan pipeline both extended and grew during the quarter," said Rieniets. "Activity in our market remains very vibrant and our team is busy managing the pipeline of opportunities before us, both in our core commercial banking unit as well as our Medquity healthcare silos," Rieniets continued.

The board of directors also recently approved the payment of a semi-annual dividend. InsCorp shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022, will receive a $0.15 dividend payable on June 10, 2022. This is an increase of 25% over the company's most recent semi-annual dividends. "With the trajectory of earnings our team has established, we're pleased to be able to further enhance our shareholders' total return with an increase in the dividend," said Michael Qualls, Chairman of InsCorp.

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include

Total assets grew $88 million or 13.9% as of March 31, 2022 compared to March, 31 2021.

Non-interest bearing deposits grew $11.3 million or 15.6% during the 12 months ended March 31, 2022 .

Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $185,000 on March 31, 2022 .

Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , slightly higher than 1.70% for the same period in 2021 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.32%.

Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 0.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreasing from 1.33% for the same period in 2021.

Assets per employee remained strong at $15.05 million , compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.91 million .

The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 12.27%, while total risk-based capital was 13.52%.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.50% exclusive of PPP loan balances.

Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.12 .

Tangible book value increased to $19.89 on March 31, 2022 from $17.69 at March 31, 2021 .

The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.47% comparing favorably to peer of 0.76%.

There were $23,000 in net recoveries for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) reflected a loss on the securities portfolio offset by gains on interest rate swaps held by the bank for interest rate risk purposes, resulting in a 0.9% decrease in AOCI for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)





























March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2022

2021

2021 Assets















Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 17,258

$ 16,680

$ 15,561 Interest Bearing Deposits



90,288

73,746

32,268 Securities





27,545

21,606

12,747



















Loans





552,473

551,463

543,178 Allowance for Loan Losses

(8,193)

(8,025)

(7,515) Net Loans





544,280

543,438

535,663



















Premises and Equipment, net

13,275

13,345

13,519 Bank Owned Life Insurance

13,477

13,398

10,176 Restricted Equity Securities

9,225

9,054

8,147 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091

1,091

1,091 Other Assets





8,490

8,247

7,549



















Total Assets





$ 724,929

$ 700,605

$ 636,721



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities















Deposits

















Non-interest-bearing



$ 84,190

$ 79,929

$ 72,858

Interest-bearing



529,316

504,781

432,295

Total Deposits



613,506

584,710

505,153



















Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

30,000

32,000

45,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund 322

1,404

15,485 Subordinated Debentures



17,500

17,500

15,000 Federal Funds Purchased

-

4,000

- Notes Payable



2,500

2,500

- Other Liabilities



2,885

3,278

3,117 Total Liabilities





666,713

645,392

583,755



















Shareholders' Equity















Common Stock



32,241

32,087

31,325

Treasury Stock



(3,150)

(3,150)

(681)

Accumulated Retained Earnings

28,543

25,689

21,652

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 582

587

670

Total Stockholders' Equity

58,216

55,213

52,966 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 724,929

$ 700,605

$ 636,721



















Tangible Book Value



$ 19.89

$ 18.90

$ 17.69

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended









March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021



















Interest Income



$ 6,013

$ 24,901

$ 5,876 Interest Expense



935

4,690

1,431 Net Interest Income



5,078

20,211

4,445 Provision for Loan Losses



145

1,850

650 Non-Interest Income















Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 57

240

59

Bank Owned Life Insurance

79

283

60

Gain on Security Sales

-

62

62

Other





221

1,114

237 Non-Interest Expense















Salaries and Benefits

2,035

7,332

1,654

Occupancy and equipment

433

1,347

325

Data Processing



154

597

147

Marketing and Advertising

128

574

100

Other





567

2,373

503 Net income from Operations

1,973

7,837

1,484



















Gain in Interest Rate Hedges

2,516

748

443 Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt 233

992

239 Income Before Income Taxes

4,256

7,593

1,688 Income Tax Expense



(1,052)

(1,564)

(398) Net Income





$ 3,204

$ 6,029

$ 1,290



















Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 1.12

$ 2.06

$ 0.44

