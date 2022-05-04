Camron Carden Named Georgia Transmission Corp. Vice President for Transmission Projects

TUCKER, Ga., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Transmission Board of Directors recently appointed Camron Carden to serve on the company's executive leadership team as vice president for transmission projects.

A seasoned veteran of the Tucker-based electric transmission cooperative, Carden brings diverse organizational knowledge to this new leadership role. He first joined the organization in 2001. Throughout his tenure, Carden has held various roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of substation maintenance, member planning services, construction inspection, design services and transmission projects. Most recently, he served as director of transmission projects, a position he has held since January 2021.

In this new role, Carden will continue to provide leadership and strategic oversight to the organization's project management function, which is responsible for the successful and timely completion of substation and transmission line capital projects. In 2021, this team oversaw the completion of 88 capital projects — including 5 new substation builds, 14 transmission line modifications and 57 substation modifications, among other projects.

"We are excited to see Camron take on these new responsibilities," said President and CEO Barbara Hampton. "His proven leadership skills, along with his industry and organizational knowledge will help the cooperative continue to plan, build and maintain our infrastructure to serve our members."

In the community, Carden is the current vice chair of the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He is also a member of the Leadership Georgia Class of 2022 and a graduate of Leadership DeKalb.

Carden attended Auburn University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He also earned a MBA from Georgia State University. Additionally, he is a licensed professional engineer.

About Georgia Transmission

Georgia Transmission Corp., a not-for-profit cooperative owned by 38 Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs), owns more than 3,500 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and more than 760 substations. These facilities deliver power to Georgia's EMCs providing electricity to more than 4.4 million Georgians. For more information, visit gatransmission.com.

