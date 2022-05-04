Bellevue Psychiatric Urgent Care Providing Expert Psych Services at Affordable Rates

The company provides low-cost quality healthcare to patients in North Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue Psychiatric Urgent Care, a leader in psychiatric patient care, is announcing it is the first and only psychiatric urgent care in North Florida to serve those in desperate need and have limited access to mental health services.



"We are here to serve the growing population of low-income communities, underserved areas, and those in dire need of psychiatric care with our walk-in, same day and telehealth visits," says the founder of Bellevue Psychiatric Urgent Care, Dr. Bih Tambi.



"The United States suffers from a dramatic shortage of psychiatrists, leaving individuals and families without mental health services they desperately need. Our team aids in this shortage by skipping roadblocks to get immediate, convenient, and affordable mental health treatment."



We treat different conditions adults and children over the age of seven including

Major Depression

Bipolar Disorder

ADD/ADHD

Insomnia and sleep-related disturbances

Anxiety Disorders

Eating disorders

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Alcohol Use Disorder

Opiate Use Disorder

Services offered at Bellevue Psychiatric Urgent Care:

Comprehensive Psychiatric Evaluations

Medical Second Opinions

Medication Management

Telepsychiatry

Disability Evaluations

Ketamine Infusions

IV infusion Therapy

Independent Medical Exams.

"Our experienced staff will work closely with each patient to cultivate specialized, ongoing support for all mental and emotional needs," concludes Dr. Tambi.

The clinic is located at 3101 University Blvd S, #206, Jacksonville FL 32216, and is open from 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 2pm on Saturdays.

For more information, visit https://bpsychiatry.com.

Email us info@bbspsych.com

Call 904 886 0361 to make an appointment.

About Bellevue Psychiatric Urgent Care

Bellevue Psychiatric Urgent Care was founded in 2015 by Dr. Bih Tambi, a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. She is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is a licensed psychiatrist in Florida, Georgia, California, Virginia, and Nevada. Dr. Tambi completed her residency at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and has over ten years of experience helping individuals move forward towards healthier, more fulfilling futures.

Bellevue Psychiatric Urgent Care aims to cut wait times by helping patients skip roadblocks and get immediate, convenient, and affordable mental health treatment. The clinic also provides services on a walk-in basis, including extended Saturday opening times.

