AXIS-Y Contributes to Saving Coral Reefs for Their Annual 5.5 Community Day

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS-Y's annual 5.5 day is fast approaching, and the climate-inspired Korean skincare company has been busy excitedly planning their campaign for 2022. The brand established the campaign date as May 5th, or 5.5, because 5.5 is the natural pH of the skin. AXIS-Y has always been a community focused brand, and this campaign was inspired by their core values. Through their unique campaign, the brand aims to directly listen to their community and share appreciation and love, while giving back in any way that they can.

This will be AXIS-Y's fourth year running this campaign. The past 2 years were dedicated to making donations to different non-profit organizations. In 2020, their NGO of choice was the Wildlife Conservation Society, and in 2021 they donated to WWF. They encourage their audience to engage in their campaign by determining their donation value by the number of comments shared by their audience on a specified instagram post. Because the core value of their campaign is giving back, the guidelines for participating in the campaign is to tag someone in their comment and explain how the person has helped inspire them in their skincare journey and express their gratitude.

This year, the organization AXIS-Y will be donating to is the Coral Reef Alliance. Founded in 1994, the Coral Reef Alliance is one of the biggest global NGOs dedicated to helping the coral reefs of the oceans all over the planet. With the help of advanced science and engagement from their community, this NGO has worked for almost 30 years towards helping the coral reefs and educating the world on ways they can help protect coral reefs as well. They have expertise in clean water, healthy fisheries, habitat protection and coral bleaching, with their main mission being to help keep coral reefs healthy and help to prepare them for the effects of climate change. The company picked the Coral Reef Alliance because they felt their beliefs were aligned as a brand who is concerned about the protection of coral reefs. AXIS-Y's Complete No-Stress Physical Sunscreen is made with only reef-safe ingredients and ensuring it would not be damaging to coral reefs was a crucial factor for the brand when developing their holy-grail sunscreen.

How can you participate?

On May 5th, their 5.5 community day, AXIS-Y will be posting a reel on their official Instagram, @axisy_official, to announce their campaign and what inspired them to start it in the first place. To make your own contribution, simply comment on the video, tagging the person that inspired you on your skincare journey, and describing how they helped you. For each comment that includes a tag, AXIS-Y will be donating $1 to the Coral Reef Alliance. Additionally, during the duration of the campaign (from May 5th-8th), 10% of the sales made from their reef-safe Complete No-Stress Physical Sunscreen will also be donated to the Coral Reef Alliance.

And don't forget there's a chance to win! The 10 people with the most comments will win a limited edition AXIS-Y T-shirt as well as a free Complete No-Stress Physical Sunscreen .

Find AXIS-Y: https://www.axis-y.com/

