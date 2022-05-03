Impartner and The Sherpa Group announce new technology and services partnership

Through a new, global partnership, Impartner and The Sherpa Group intend to drive Partner Experience with a "combination of best-in-class technology, support and services for every stage of the Partner journey."

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, and The Sherpa Group, the award-winning Channel Growth specialists, have today announced a new strategic partnership. The new alliance will accelerate the opportunity for Channel Vendors by combining best-in-class technology with expert-led services.

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner) (PRNewswire)

With 80% of the broader Channel ecosystem being non-transactional, Vendors are aggressively moving from traditional revenue and profit-based measurements, to prioritizing things like co-innovation and value creation, but the challenge for Vendors is being able to measure these new metrics. In order to deliver scale and drive growth, Vendors are shifting their focus towards Partner Experience in order to engage the new ideal Partners.

Impartner's Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions have been recognized by leading analysts and research firms for providing best-in-class partner experiences. As an industry leader, Impartner helps companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. The Sherpa Group's extensive experience in channel growth and shared commitment to client success directly aligns to Impartner's mission.

The global partnership will see The Sherpa Group delivering a bespoke service offering, ranging from pre-sales consultations, to onboarding, to ongoing strategic and growth-orientated support for potential and existing Impartner customers, and will give Impartner users the flexibility to tap into their existing Channel Transformation Framework that is already used to grow some of the largest technology Vendors, such as Microsoft, Zoom and Cisco.

"We're grateful to strategically engage with a global partner that shares the same passion to provide channel clients with the highest level of service," said Mark Rogers, SVP of Global Strategic Accounts and Partnerships at Impartner. "We look forward to leveraging our combined channel industry expertise and proven track record of success to deliver best-in-class support at every stage of the partner experience."

Tom Perry, CEO of The Sherpa Group, is excited about what this means for Vendors and Partners: "The Sherpa Group and Impartner have enjoyed a close working relationship; by strengthening and formalising this partnership, Vendors will be able to benefit from the combination of best-in-class technology and services.

"The end result will mean that Partner Experience will be at the forefront of everything we, and Impartner, deliver for Vendors, which is the only way to create cut-through in the face of increased competitive activity."

The agreement will immediately see new closer working between the two businesses, with the underlying principle being to drive Partner Experience throughout the Channel.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels.

For more information on Impartner, visit impartner.com.

About Sherpa

Sherpa are an award-winning, high growth channel agency supporting global companies in channel transformation. They are a team of experts, all true channel people, recruited exclusively from tech firms, agencies and the channel to ensure we can create, manage and measure Partner programmes that deliver, globally.

Sherpa are committed to enabling channel transformation using their six pillars of channel development – plan, recruit, engage, enable, grow and measure, and were listed as a top 50 agency in the 2020 B2B Benchmarking Report.

Clients include: Genesys, Lenovo, Sage, Verizon, Microsoft, Cisco and Dell.

Impartner Contact:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner

chelsea.rider@impartner.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impartner