Illumine Energy Adopts ZINFI Channel Marketing Automation Platform to Create a Customized Workflow for Product Registration and Warranty Documentation

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced Illumine Energy, a top player in the renewable energy market in India and the UAE, has launched its channel marketing automation platform to automate product registration and warranty documentation processes and to boost the confidence of prospective customers. Illumine offers comprehensive products and services for large-scale renewable energy markets, with a special emphasis on solar energy, and is a leading provider in a very competitive regional market.

Illumine's recent adoption of ZINFI software was motivated by the skepticism of many customers in the region around product warranties. Illumine offers a 25-year warranty on solar panels installed for its projects—a key differentiator in a market where product information like serial numbers is often compiled manually and where detailed, quality warranty documents are rare. Illumine began using ZINFI's channel marketing automation platform to automate and customize its workflow for gathering serial numbers, manufacturing information, batch numbers, installation site and date, and other information digitally. The information is now scanned from individual panels at the project site using a mobile device connected to the ZINFI platform. After scanning, Illumine makes the data directly available to customers, and can create detailed and individualized warranties for customers instantly.

Having this capability in an easy-to-use platform like ZINFI's gives Illumine a significant advantage over competitors. "It's really fantastic," says Anwar Babu, Chief Technical Officer at Illumine. "It's easy for any employee to collect the data, and when we are talking about our product warranty with prospects we can log into the platform and show them how other customers are accessing and using the information."

"Illumine Energy is a great example of how organizations of all sizes and in a broad range of industries are implementing ZINFI software to automate processes that are crucial to their own unique sales and marketing motions," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "ZINI's platform is modular, flexible and quite easy to use, so our customers can start small with minimal investment and add new capabilities as their business grows and their requirements evolve."

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

About Illumine Energy

Established in the year 2012, Illumine is a top player in the development, acquisition and long-term management of large-scale solar projects and smart energy solutions. We operate in both the centralized energy market and the evolving distributed energy market around the India and UAE. We manage the design, engineering, product procurement, documentation, installation and maintenance of power plants. We have one of the largest footprints of clean energy projects in India, including the largest portfolio of installed solar rooftop projects in the country. Our solar power plants currently generate more than 3 megawatts of energy, and we are in the process of constructing plants that will generate an additional 750 kilowatts of energy. Our company is unique in focusing on project sales, providing energy auditing and turnkey solutions, and helping customers make profitable investments. Illumine is continually investing in new technologies and product offerings with a focus on pure solar economics. Learn more at www.illumineenergy.com.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

