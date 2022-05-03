Cook & Boardman Acquires Electronic Systems Group

Company continues nationwide security integration expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services has announced the acquisition of Cranberry, PA - based Electronic Systems Group (ESG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015 by Brian Brandt, ESG is a security and systems integrator, focused on delivering complex electronic access control, video surveillance, alarm and intrusion systems to enterprise clients with multiple locations. The company serves the utility, pharmaceutical, healthcare, higher education, multi-tenant, data center and financial markets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

"We are thrilled to welcome ESG to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "They have a well-earned reputation as a security solutions provider and fit perfectly into our strategy of offering nationwide security integration services. We look forward to leveraging ESG's expertise in providing security solutions that protect our nation's critical energy infrastructure across the broader C&B organization."

"ESG has earned customers' respect and loyalty by providing innovative security solutions and best-in-class support," noted company founder, Brian Brandt. "We are excited to join C&B as they transform the industry."

The company will continue to operate under the Electronic Systems Group name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. ESG represents C&B's twentieth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 70 locations across 21 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

