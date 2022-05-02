Submit a Tip
TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.8,416 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.3,728 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago

MEXICO CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephone services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter results

Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.8,416 million, compared to Ps.6,356 million from the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.4,688 million, from Ps.3,679 million a year ago.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,728 million, from Ps.2,677 million the previous year. The company posted an operating profit of Ps.976 million, compared to Ps.658 million a year ago. Total Play reported net income of Ps.477 million, from a loss of Ps.216 million in the same period of 2021.

Revenue from services

The growth in the company's revenue in the period is mainly the result of an increase in sales in the residential segment, due to greater demand from households for Total Play's telecommunications services.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 27%, as a result of a 15% increase in service costs and a 37% increase in general expenses. The growth in costs, to Ps.1,870 million, from Ps.1,627 million in the previous year, results mainly from the purchase of content, leasing of connection links and licenses for the operation of the network.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.2,818 million, from Ps.2,052 million, reflects higher expenses for services, advertising and promotion, as well as maintenance, in the context of increasing coverage.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,728 million compared to Ps.2,677 million in the previous year.

The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:

Growth of Ps.733 million in depreciation and amortization, as a result of user acquisition costs — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses — as well as investments in fiber optic network coverage.

Increase of Ps.352 million in interest expense, derived mainly from growth in long-term financial debt.

Foreign exchange gain of Ps.742 million this quarter, compared to a loss of Ps.274 million a year ago, as a result of the net liability monetary position in dollars, together with the appreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this period, from depreciation the previous year.

Total Play reported a net income of Ps.477 million, from a net loss of Ps.216 million in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, the company's debt with costs was Ps.41,275 million, compared to Ps.27,503 million in the previous year.

The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to the placement of Senior Notes in international markets for US$600 million, in September 2021.

The lease liability was Ps.5,804 million, compared to Ps.4,209 million in the previous year.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:


Bruno Rangel

Rolando Villarreal

Samantha Pescador

+ 52 (55) 1720 9167

+ 52 (55) 1720 9167

+52 (55) 3032 3639

jrangelk@totalplay.com.mx

rvillarreal@totalplay.com.mx

samantha.pescador@totalplay.com.mx


Press Relations:


Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I.  DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)




















1Q21


1Q22


Change


$

%


$

%


$

%










Revenue from services

6,356

100%


8,416

100%


2,060

32%










Cost of services

(1,627)

(26%)


(1,870)

(22%)


(243)

(15%)










Gross profit

4,729

74%


6,546

78%


1,817

38%










General expenses

(2,052)

(32%)


(2,818)

(33%)


(766)

(37%)










EBITDA

2,677

42%


3,728

44%


1,051

39%










Depreciation and amortization

(2,019)

(32%)


(2,752)

(33%)


(733)

(36%)

Other income (expenses) - Net

-

0%


-

0%


-

0%










Operating profit (loss)

658

10%


976

12%


318

48%










Financial cost:









Interest revenue

14

0%


14

0%


-

0%

Accrued interest expense

(562)

(9%)


(914)

(11%)


(352)

(63%)

Other financial (expenses) income - Net

(43)

(1%)


(138)

(2%)


(95)

(221%)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net

(274)

(4%)


742

9%


1,016

371%










Profit (loss) before income tax provision

(207)

(3%)


680

8%


887

429%










Income tax provision

(9)

(0%)


(203)

(2%)


(194)

(2156%)










Net income (loss) for the period

(216)

(3%)


477

6%


693

321%










TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)













As of March 31,






2021



2022



Change



$

%


$

%


$

%

Assets










CURRENT ASSETS










Cash and cash 


46

0%


1,774

3%


1,728

3749%

Restricted cash in trusts


1,097

2%


1,463

2%


366

33%

Customers - net


2,348

5%


4,461

6%


2,113

90%

Other receivables and recoverable taxes


3,667

7%


3,904

6%


237

6%

Inventories


1,601

3%


1,987

3%


386

24%

Prepaid expenses


410

1%


433

1%


23

6%

Total current assets


9,169

18%


14,022

20%


4,852

53%











NON-CURRENT ASSETS










Property, plant and equipment - Net


35,141

71%


48,816

70%


13,675

39%

Rights-of-use assets -Net


3,896

8%


5,366

8%


1,470

38%

Other non-current assets


1,481

3%


1,632

2%


151

10%

Total non-current assets


40,517

82%


55,814

80%


15,297

38%

Total assets


49,686

100%


69,836

100%


20,149

41%











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES










Short-term financial debt


646

1%


2,901

4%


2,255

349%

Trade payables


7,635

15%


9,085

13%


1,450

19%

Other payables and taxes


2,319

5%


3,642

5%


1,323

57%

Derivative financial instruments


75

0%


573

1%


498

n.m.

Lease liabilities


1,466

3%


1,735

2%


269

18%

Total short-term liabilities


12,140

24%


17,936

26%


5,796

48%











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES










Long-term financial debt


26,857

54%


38,374

55%


11,517

43%

Trade payables


16

0%


4

0%


(12)

(75%)

Other long-term payables


108

0%


642

1%


534

493%

Lease liabilities


2,743

6%


4,069

6%


1,326

48%

Total long-term liabilities


29,725

60%


43,090

62%


13,365

45%

Total liabilities


41,865

84%


61,026

87%


19,161

46%











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


7,822

16%


8,810

13%


988

13%

Total stockholders' equity and liabilities


49,686

100%


69,836

100%


20,149

41%











TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)











Years ended 





March 31,





2021

2022

Operating activities:






(Loss) income before income tax provision




(207)

680

Items not requiring the use of resources:






   Depreciation and amortization




2,019

2,752

   Employee benefits




5

9

Items related to investing or financing activities:






    Accrued interest income




(14)

(14)

    Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions




562

914

Valuation of financial derivative instruments




(139)

795





2,226

5,135

Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:






   Customers and unearned revenue




29

(711)

   Other receivables




(18)

18

   Related parties, net




(46)

8

   Taxes to be recovered




(211)

399

   Inventories




20

(107)

  Advance payments




(3)

34

   Trade payables




(375)

(227)

   Other payables




164

(118)







Cash flows generated by operating activities




1,785

4,430







Investing activities: 






Acquisition of property, plant and equipment




(3,838)

(5,138)

Other assets




15

8

Collected interest




14

14







Cash flows (used in) investing activities




(3,808)

(5,115)







Financing activities:






Loans received




1,310

(220)

Leasing cash flows




(395)

(487)

Interest payment




(483)

(969)

Restricted Cash in Trusts




174

(577)

Reverse factoring




(324)

545







Net cash flows generated by financing activities




282

(1,708)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents




(1,741)

(2,392)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 




1,787

4,166







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 




46

1,774







View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-play-announces-revenue-of-ps8-416-million-and-ebitda-of-ps3-728-million-in-the-first-quarter-of-2022--301537824.html

SOURCE Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.