Nature's Fury Beverages Set To Land in Major Retail Locations Amidst Company Expansion and Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Arts Research (OTC:EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, provides a corporate update on its subsidiary, Nature's Fury.

With ongoing supply chain issues hitting major retailers, manufacturers, and distributors nationwide, Nature's Fury has stepped up to fill potential gaps and lack of supply in the beverage industry. With newly updated labels and all flavors currently in stock, the company has adapted its pricing profile to reflect its premium ingredients which include 100% recommended daily intake of vitamins A, B3, B6, C, B5, B12 and D.

Six loads of the NutriDrink have been sent to grocery store chain, Food Lion, which will land the product in ten South Eastern states and approximately 1,030 stores.

At the end of this month, Nature's Fury is commencing its fourth program with major retailer Big Lots. This will place the company's beverages in over 1,400 stores in 47 states by early May, making Fury a national brand.

"We are excited to expand our product footprint across the nation especially during these pandemic times. Our drink is not only nutritional, but promotes all around goodness and well being, packed with antioxidants and electrolytes, and a great offering of key vitamins. We are in consistent talks with multiple distributors both large and small in an effort to work towards expanded growth in regional areas," said Director of Sales, Mike Algor.

About Fury Beverages - Fury Beverages LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary in the EARI portfolio of companies and its product line, Natures Fury® is a functional beverage targeting well-beings and active consumers. Natures Fury® is a natural juice based, functional drink with 7 vitamins (5 of which support the immune system), electrolytes, and antioxidants.

About EARI:

Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (OTC Pink: EARI) a consumer goods holding company with specialties in the Beverage Industry with the support of Media Holdings. The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with interests in the craft spirit beverage and non-alcoholic drinks segments. In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.

