XDC to Speak and Exhibit at Display Week 2022

Co-Founder Matt Meitl will present invited papers at the SID/DSCC Business Conference and Technical Symposium

RTP, N.C., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X Display Company (XDC), a leader in MicroLED displays, will participate in this year's Society for Information Display (SID) hosted Display Week 2022 symposium and exhibition to be held from May 8-13 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

X Display (PRNewsfoto/X Display) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Matt Meitl, Co-Founder and EVP at XDC will present at the Business Conference as follows:

Title: "Transfer Transforms: How microLED tech opens an unexpected door to the future of displays"

Abstract: What does microLED technology really mean for the display industry? Very high-end TVs use microLEDs, and many groups developing augmented reality hold great expectations for microLED displays. But will the displays that mass markets know today, like handsets, televisions, and PCs, ever allow microLED to compete alongside LCD and OLED displays? Continued investment in microLED will bring the answer to that question in the next few years, but the technology developed for microLEDs has farther reaching implications than just bringing brighter emitters to display panels. Mass transfer processes bring other kinds of semiconductors to the backplanes of advanced displays with a cost structure that can intercept the trajectory of mainstream consumer displays and, at the same time, set higher expectations for their picture quality, power efficiency, and integrated function. XDC is a group that provides ultraminiature semiconductors for frontplanes and backplanes as well as mass transfer solutions for the display industry. XDC solutions are practiced, refined, and increasingly adopted with a growing number of licensees.

Dr. Meitl will also present an invited paper as follows:

Session 50.1: Micro-LED Displays I: Thursday, May 12, 2022 ;1:30 PM; Room 220C

Title: Design and Manufacturing Processes for MicroLED Displays in Handsets, Smartwatches, and Personal Computers.

Abstract: Industry-wide efforts to develop microLED technology for displays brought focused attention to the importance of mass-transfer micro-assembly. Processes that are compatible with high-volume manufacturing that can rapidly manipulate millions of discrete micron-scale semiconductor objects per product unit are a new technological capability and required for making microLED displays accessible to mainstream consumer applications. As those assembly processes become mature, new attention shifts to the microLED devices themselves and to electronic driving schemes to operate them. Furthermore, mature mass-transfer processes make possible new semiconductor constituents to the backplane, including single-crystal devices with levels of integration density that are not natively available to display panel manufacturing. This confluence of new requirements and new possibilities sets a stage for far-reaching innovation in consumer displays. This paper describes designs for microLED displays that use micron-scale full color emitter packages and micron-scale driver elements (microICs) that control clusters of pixels. A combination of mass transfer and conventional backplane fabrication processes is suitable for making displays of these designs, and the resulting products will support more than 300-400 pixels per inch with advantageous power consumption characteristics.

"XDC is revolutionizing the semiconductor and display industries with its technology," said Randy Chan, CEO of X Display Company. "We look forward to sharing our progress with our industry peers, customers and eco-system partners."

XDC will also demo its products and technology at a private suite during the Display Week conference.

About X Display Company

X Display Company (XDC), a technology developer, licenses intellectual property for manufacturing MicroLED displays, sells MicrolC & PixelEngine™ components and Micro Transfer Printing Equipment that will power next-generation displays. XDC is poised to capture share in the semiconductor and display markets, delivering solutions that will make peoples' lives better. www.xdisplay.com

Media Inquiries: Info@xdisplay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE X Display