Turning Point Restaurants Announces First Franchise Agreement

Philadelphia Entrepreneurs Sign Popular Brunch Concept's First Franchise Deal, Expands Presence in Pennsylvania

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point Restaurants, the award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, has announced its first franchise agreement. The brand's first franchise location will open in May, just four months after the brand launched its franchise opportunity. Dave T. Vazquez and Eric Brandow of RNF LLC are expanding Turning Point's footprint in Pennsylvania, with plans to open a location in Upper Dublin Township. The newest restaurant will mark 22 total Turning Point locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

"Nowadays, it's rare to find a quality brand you can trust. Turning Point is a proven concept that is executed in an extraordinary way," said Turning Point franchisee, Eric Brandow. "This company is dedicated to opening new restaurants that prove to be profitable, manageable, and well-loved by the community; we just knew this concept would be a great addition to Upper Dublin."

Vazquez and Brandow met in 1997 while working for a restaurant operator in Philadelphia. Since then, they've worked on larger teams to open several high-end restaurants, including Buddakan, a well-known Asian fusion restaurant in Philadelphia and New York City. Independently, Vazquez worked for KC Prime Steakhouse, Striped Bass, and also opened 22 Bowen's Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island. Brandow himself opened Serpico with James Beard award-winning chef Peter Serpico, and managed two Capital Grille locations in the Philadelphia area. After decades of honing their skills, the pair is ready to take their industry experience to Turning Point.

"We are so excited to have Dave and Eric join the Turning Point family as our first franchise owners," says Kirk Ruoff, Founder and CEO of Turning Point Restaurants. "Their combined industry experience and desire to pursue a better work / life balance for themselves and their families is a great fit for Turning Point."

Graham Buckley, VP of Franchise Development says he continues to see interest coming from experienced operators looking to exchange the evening grind for a more accommodating daytime-only opportunity. "These operators are still very passionate about hospitality but crave more personal time. Turning Point enables them to do what they love without giving up time with their loved ones," says Buckley.

The Upper Dublin location will bring Turning Point's creative breakfast and lunch menu items to Montgomery County. Their delicious offerings include Avocado Smash Benny, Yankee Shrimp & Cheddar Grits, 'OMG' French Toast, along with French press coffee that is ground per order.

For interested entrepreneurs, the main attraction to the Turning Point brand is the ability to provide an enhanced quality of life for franchisees, staff and their families. Locations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., allowing owners the opportunity to work daytime hours, providing personal time after work. With a commitment to their employees' work / life balance, the genuine hospitality at each restaurant transpires organically.

"For the last 23 years, we have perfected our skill to create this special concept, and we are seeking talented, hard-working people to help us grow," said Ruoff. "We are looking for high-performing, family-oriented restaurant operators with deep ties to the community to represent and carry out Turning Point's values."

Founded in 1998 in Little Silver, NJ, Turning Point currently has 21 locations throughout the American Northeast including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Turning Point reimagines the breakfast, brunch, and lunch experience by offering unique, creatively designed, seasonal options in an environment that feels like home. The award-winning brand has accumulated multiple awards over the years including being named the Best Breakfast – Lunch for over 10 consecutive years by New Jersey Monthly Magazine, Reader's Choice Best Breakfast by Philly Magazine, and Gold Plate Award Winner by the New Jersey Restaurant Hospitality Association. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.theturningpointfranchise.com or by emailing Franchising@tpbbl.com.

