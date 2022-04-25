SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Net sales of $493.6 million increased 42.0% year-over-year
- Gross margin of 48.0% increased from 46.7% in the prior year period
- Income from operations of $124.4 million increased 82.0% year-over-year; operating margin of 25.2% increased from 19.7% in the prior year period
- Diluted earnings per share of $2.18 increased 87.9% year-over-year
- Repurchased $21.3 million of the Company's common stock during the quarter
- Closed the acquisition of the ETANCO Group on April 1, 2022
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).
The Company changed its presentation of its North America and Administrative and all other segment statement of operations to display allocated expenses and management fees as a separate item below income from operations. Allocated expenses and management fees between the two segments were previously included in operating expenses and in income from operations. Income from operations for the North America and Administrative and all other segments for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 presented below was not affected by the change in presentation. Consolidated income from operations, income before tax and net income for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 presented below were not affected by the change in presentation.
All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2022 with the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and do not include the results of the acquisition of the ETANCO Group ("ETANCO").
2022 First Quarter Financial Highlights
- Consolidated net sales of $493.6 million increased 42.0% from $347.6 million.
- Consolidated gross profit of $236.8 million increased 45.9% from $162.3 million. Gross margin increased to 48.0% from 46.7%.
- Consolidated income from operations of $124.4 million increased 82.0% from $68.4 million. The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including acquisition related costs, personnel costs, travel related expenses, and cash profit sharing expense resulting from favorable operating performance in the first quarter of 2022. Consolidated operating margin increased to 25.2% from 19.7%.
- The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 23.7% from 24.3%, primarily due to a higher windfall tax benefit on the vesting of restricted stock units during the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021.
- Net income was $94.6 million, or $2.18 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $50.4 million, or $1.16 per diluted share.
- Cash flow provided by operating activities increased approximately $26.8 million from $17.8 million to $44.7 million, primarily from increases in net income offset by the increase in working capital.
- Cash flow used in investing activities increased approximately $1.4 million from $15.7 million to $17.1 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $17.8 million compared to $10.5 million.
Management Commentary
"We delivered strong financial and operational performance in the first quarter with consolidated net sales of $493.6 million increasing 42.0% over the prior year period," commented Karen Colonias, Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Sales growth was primarily driven by product price increases we implemented throughout 2021 in North America and Europe to offset rising raw material costs. Our strong top-line performance led to our gross margin expanding 130 basis points to 48.0% compared to the prior year period. As a result, we grew our first quarter consolidated income from operations to $124.4 million and generated strong earnings per diluted share of $2.18."
Mrs. Colonias concluded, "Over the past year, we made significant progress on our growth initiatives to support different end users and distribution channels. Included in these efforts was a realignment of our sales teams to more specifically focus on five end use markets - residential, commercial, OEM, national retail and building technology, which has led to new customer and project wins within each of our five key growth initiatives. Our future growth and diversification efforts were further supported by our April 1st acquisition of ETANCO. We believe ETANCO's extensive and complementary product offering will strengthen our overall portfolio in Europe, enabling us to deliver even more value to our customers. While we are primarily focused on the integration of ETANCO, our capital allocation priorities for 2022 remain centered on organic growth and returning value to our stockholders through dividends and selectively repurchasing shares of our common stock, while focusing on repaying the debt we incurred to finance the acquisition of ETANCO."
Corporate Developments
- On March 30, 2022, the Company entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. The Amended and Restated Credit Agreement amends and restates the Company's previous Credit Agreement, dated as of July 27, 2012. The Amended and Restated Credit Agreement provides for a 5-year Revolving Credit Facility of $450.0 million, which includes a letter of credit sub-facility of up to $50.0 million, and for a 5-year Term Loan Facility of $450.0 million. The Company borrowed $250.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility and $450.0 million under the Term Loan Facility to finance a portion of the purchase price of the Company's acquisition of ETANCO.
- On April 1, 2022, the Company successfully completed the acquisition of ETANCO, a manufacturer of fastener products headquartered in France, for $800.0 million (725 million euros(1)) net of cash. For the 12 months ending September 30, 2021, ETANCO's net sales and operating income margin were approximately $291.0 million (approximately €258 million(2)) and 19.7%(2), respectively.
- During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 194,745 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $109.28 per share, for a total of $21.3 million. As of March 31, 2022, approximately $78.7 million remained available for repurchase under the Company's previously announced $100.0 million share repurchase authorization (which expires at the end of 2022).
Business Outlook
The Company is updating its 2022 financial outlook to include the acquisition of ETANCO, which closed on April 1, 2022, one quarter of actual results, and its latest expectations regarding demand trends, raw material costs and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, April 25, 2022, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 is as follows:
- Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 19.0% to 20.0%, mostly attributable to an improved outlook for the overall market and Simpson. In addition, the revised outlook includes projected results for ETANCO, including $15.0 to $17.0 million in integration and transaction costs.
- Interest expense on the outstanding $250.0 million Revolving Credit Facility and $450.0 million Term Loans is expected to be approximately $11.0 million, including the effect of interest hedges and bank fee amortizations.
- The effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%.
- Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $65.0 million to $70.0 million. As part of the integration process for ETANCO, Simpson management is in the process of assessing additional capital expenditures in support of ETANCO's operations.
While the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic conditions remain uncertain, the Company continues to monitor the impact of the pandemic on its operations and financial condition, which was not significantly adversely impacted during the first quarter of 2022. Please note that ongoing uncertainties surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, which may include the economic impact on its operations, raw material costs, consumers, suppliers, vendors, and other factors outside of its control, may have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial outlook.
Footnotes
(1) Reflects EUR to USD exchange rate as of March 21, 2022.
(2) For the last 12 months ending September 30, 2021, in accordance with French GAAP. Subject to change following conversion to IFRS or U.S. GAAP accounting standards and reflects EUR to USD exchange rate as of December 22, 2021.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 493,570
$ 347,642
Cost of sales
256,789
185,360
Gross profit
236,781
162,282
Research and development and engineering expense
15,866
14,591
Selling expense
36,836
30,823
General and administrative expense
53,774
48,565
Total operating expenses
106,476
93,979
Acquisition related costs
6,951
—
Gain on disposal of assets
(1,083)
(80)
Income from operations
124,437
68,383
Interest expense, net and other
(428)
(1,778)
Income before taxes
124,009
66,605
Provision for income taxes
29,433
16,218
Net income
$ 94,576
$ 50,387
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 2.19
$ 1.16
Diluted
$ 2.18
$ 1.16
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,179
43,379
Diluted
43,376
43,612
Cash dividend declared per common share
$ 0.25
$ 0.23
Other data:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 10,795
$ 11,225
Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense
$ 4,872
$ 6,542
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 984,372
$ 257,428
$ 301,155
Trade accounts receivable, net
320,428
227,201
231,021
Inventories
443,448
296,640
443,756
Other current assets
39,632
37,732
22,903
Total current assets
1,787,880
819,001
998,835
Property, plant and equipment, net
265,675
255,684
259,869
Operating lease right-of-use assets
44,651
44,236
45,438
Goodwill
133,651
133,477
134,022
Other noncurrent assets
55,297
42,329
45,961
Total assets
$ 2,287,154
$ 1,294,727
$ 1,484,125
Trade accounts payable
$ 76,390
$ 66,236
$ 57,215
Long-term debt, current portion
22,500
—
—
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
206,985
158,578
187,387
Total current liabilities
305,875
224,814
244,602
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
36,336
35,810
37,091
Long-term debt, net of current portion
677,538
—
—
Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities
35,595
19,594
18,434
Stockholders' equity
1,231,810
1,014,509
1,183,998
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,287,154
$ 1,294,727
$ 1,484,125
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
%
2022
2021
change*
Net Sales by Reporting Segment
North America
$ 438,731
$ 300,564
46.0%
Percentage of total net sales
88.9 %
86.5 %
Europe
51,451
44,296
16.2%
Percentage of total net sales
10.4 %
12.7 %
Asia/Pacific
3,388
2,782
21.8%
$ 493,570
$ 347,642
42.0%
Net Sales by Product Group**
Wood Construction
$ 435,438
$ 301,578
44.4%
Percentage of total net sales
88.2 %
86.7 %
Concrete Construction
57,976
45,523
27.4%
Percentage of total net sales
11.7 %
13.1 %
Other
156
541
N/M
$ 493,570
$ 347,642
42.0%
Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment
North America
$ 217,919
$ 145,830
49.4%
North America gross margin
49.7 %
48.5 %
Europe
17,453
15,250
14.4%
Europe gross margin
33.9 %
34.4 %
Asia/Pacific
1,448
1,244
N/M
Administrative and all other
(39)
(42)
N/M
$ 236,781
$ 162,282
45.9%
Income (Loss) from Operations
North America
$ 135,727
$ 73,025
85.9%
North America operating margin
30.9 %
24.3 %
Europe
(1,370)
2,291
(159.8)%
Europe operating margin
(2.7) %
5.2 %
Asia/Pacific
564
425
N/M
Administrative and all other
(10,484)
(7,358)
N/M
$ 124,437
$ 68,383
82.0%
*
Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.
**
The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.
N/M
Statistic is not material or not meaningful.
