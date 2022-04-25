Qontigo launches STOXX USA ETF Industry Index and licenses it to Kiwoom

ZUG, Switzerland, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo has licensed the STOXX® USA ETF Industry Index to Kiwoom Asset Management in Korea to be used as an underlying for an exchange-traded fund (ETF). This new index is the first to track the US ETF market through a thematic approach.

(PRNewsfoto/Qontigo) (PRNewswire)

The index identifies US companies that are expected to benefit from the growth of the ETF market globally, including companies involved as ETF issuers, trading venues, and index providers.

"ETFs have been the fastest-growing investment vehicle in recent years, and we expect this global trend to continue as more investors seek out ETFs for their convenience, cost efficiency and transparency. Amid this trend, we are very excited to launch an ETF that is the first of its kind in South Korea and that provides exposure to US companies leading the flourishing ETF industry worldwide. Beyond this second collaboration with Qontigo, we expect many more innovative products to come from this partnership," said Kihyun Kim, Chief Investment Officer at Kiwoom Asset Management.

"The ETF industry uses indices to construct their products, and we in turn constructed an index which reflects the growing ETF industry. We are proud to say that this fund is the first of its kind, and we look forward to further collaboration with Kiwoom Asset Management," said Rick Chau, Qontigo's Head of Asia/Pacific.

The STOXX USA ETF Industry Index is comprised of 20 companies from the US exposed to the global ETF ecosystem. FactSet Revere (RBICS) data allow a detailed breakdown of the revenue sources of the eligible companies, helping the index gain accurate exposure to the targeted theme. The index universe is defined by all the stocks included in the STOXX USA Total Market Index.

This index is the latest addition to Qontigo's wide range of STOXX thematic index solutions. Find out more.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

www.qontigo.com

About STOXX

STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of about 13,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.

STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.

STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.

Legal disclaimer:

STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qontigo