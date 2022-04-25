NIEDNER LAUNCHES NEXT-GENERATION ALTRA 3D TECHNOLOGY

ALTRA 3D, New Hose Technology Continues to Build upon NIEDNER's Innovative Expertise, Expanding Access to Broader Applications and End Markets

MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NIEDNER Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance hoses, is broadening its presence in the global market with the launch of its next-generation technology ALTRA 3D.

The latest breakthrough technology ALTRA 3D offers performance specifically tailored for high-pressure applications across multiple end markets such as the municipal, forestry, agriculture, mining, industrial sectors and many others. Leveraging NIEDNER's deep knowledge, engineering innovations, and field-proven expertise, the ALTRA 3D technology delivers the reliability, flexibility and results to meet the wide range of demands seen in today's dynamic environment. The unique properties of ALTRA 3D make it the best performing solution to transport water, minerals, slurry, oil, gas, chemicals and other fluids in extreme environmental settings.

ALTRA 3D was designed for difficult operating conditions and does not suffer from corrosion, resulting in an extremely reliable and safe solution. This 3D circular woven hose combines the advantages of a double jacket hose into a single one, eliminating wrinkling and snaking. This means that the ALTRA 3D solution lasts much longer than other alternatives. In fact, when operating within the specs of the hose, no extra maintenance work is needed during the hose's lifetime, preventing down time, and saving considerable time and investment.

"Building upon our company's extensive heritage, NIEDNER offers innovative, high-performance hose solutions that deliver resiliency and winning market value for a wide range of applications," said Allen Walsh, General Manager, NIEDNER. "With our new ALTRA 3D technology, we're continuing to expand our product portfolio, thus enabling us to participate in an ever-increasing set of applications in both existing and new global markets."

"With over 143 million feet of high-performing flexible hose deployed around the world, NIEDNER sets again a new performance standard for these hoses with our latest ALTRA 3D technology and provides unparalleled durability. Our ongoing commitment to research and development has resulted in another world-first innovation from NIEDNER," said Martin Bureau, Vice-President, Innovation. "Combining industry-leading high-pressure and flow rate products with textile hose flexibility, delivers the best solution for the most demanding applications. Nothing else on the market matches ALTRA 3D."

ALTRA 3D fully meets all requirements of the widely recognized UL 19, NSF/ANSI 61, NFPA and API standards and is available in sizes ranging from 1.5 to 12 inches. Learn more about ALTRA 3D by visiting https://niedner-altra.com/altra-3d/

ABOUT NIEDNER

NIEDNER is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance fluid transfer solutions. NIEDNER offers a broad portfolio of hose solutions. Its products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets and are sold in more than 50 countries across the world. For more than a century, NIEDNER has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations.

