Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Kulicke & Soffa Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for 8AM EDT, May 5th, 2022

Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's second fiscal quarter 2022 financial results, and its business outlook, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:00am EDT.

(PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

The Company will issue its second fiscal quarter 2022 financial results the evening of Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through May 12th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13727849. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts 
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim 
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309 
F: +65-6880-9580
msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa 
Joseph Elgindy
Investor Relations 
P: +1-215-784-7500 
F: +1-215-784-6180 
investor@kns.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulicke--soffa-schedules-second-quarter-2022-conference-call-for-8am-edt-may-5th-2022-301530983.html

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.