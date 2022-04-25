International AI Accelerator INTEMA Announces Its First Demo Day

Join INTEMA on its first Demo Day and meet innovative deep tech startups based on AI algorithms that are already shaping our future.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEMA, an international AI accelerator, will present 12 startups from 10 countries on April 26 on INTEMA Demo Day Online. The startup pitches will be closely watched by more than 30 funds, including Brinc, Xiaomi Technology Ventures, SK Group, and Hong Kong Science and Technology Park.

The acceleration program attracted more than 800 ambitious AI projects from over 60 countries with the majority coming from the US, the UK, India, and Germany. For 12 weeks, the selected projects participated in group meetings and individual team sessions. INTEMA has managed to gather a great team of world-class experts from Google, Shazam, 500Startups, APPG AI, and other market leaders.

All the products and solutions of the scaled startups can be implemented in diverse spheres and industries: e-commerce, retail shops & marketplaces, environmental monitoring, robots-as-a-service in hospitality & logistics, SEO optimization tools, diagnostics of eye disorders, 3D modeling for clothes & furniture/designer shops, logistics management & predictive analytics and automation tools, content creation optimization, video surveillance, software for steelmaking and mining, customer service, and sales productivity.

The startups are already in the active phase of fundraising, from late seed to round B stages.

"We're extremely excited about the upcoming Demo Day to finally share the results of our 12 weeks of intensive work with the startups, especially because it's our very first batch. After receiving all the necessary support and expertise to scale up, it's time for the startups to celebrate and showcase all their achievements in order to be noticed by venture funds and investors. To help them make a perfect match, we'll organize a speed-dating session with the largest companies from different industries." said Alexander Khanin, CEO of INTEMA.

Join the INTEMA Demo Day on April 26 Online from 9 am till 12pm (GMT+0) and don't miss a chance to see the technologies of our upcoming future, their potential, and incredible opportunities.

INTEMA is an international accelerator which helps ambitious AI startups rise to a higher level . Among the mentors of the accelerator there are great professionals with practical experience: Christian Miccio (former Shazam, Google), Jonas Vang Gregersen (Antler, former: Google), Katie King (APPG AI, AI in Business). The list of our partners includes such well-known players in the market as Intel, Nvidia, Plug and Play, SAP, GAN, etc. Besides acceleration and consulting services, INTEMA provides its own funding. The INTEMA VC internal fund gives a possibility to invest up to 10,000,000 $ into a single company.

