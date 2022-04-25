Harvard Business School Association of Northern California (HBSANC) Honors Noom as the 2022 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HBSANC has honored Noom as the 41st Entrepreneurial Company of the Year , supported by sponsors Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RRE Ventures, Hanson Bridgett LLP, Asset Management Company, Bill Draper, Health Gap Ventures, and Cooley LLP.

Saeju Jeong, Co-founder and CEO of Noom, accepted the award. "On behalf of the entire Noom team, I would like to thank the HBSANC for this recognition. As their 41st Entrepreneurial Company of the Year, we are joining the ranks of trailblazers that have disrupted their respective industries," said Jeong. He added, "We will continue building the world's greatest behavior change company and work tirelessly to make our mission of helping people everywhere live healthier lives a reality."

President and Board member of HBSANC, entrepreneur and event co-chair, Phani Nagarjuna commented, "The leadership and powerful message Saeju shared were among the many takeaways that will inspire Harvard Business School alumni and other entrepreneurs and startups to follow the great example he sets for our community."

Ben Dubin of Health Gap Ventures, who co-chaired the event, and who is a Board member of HBSANC, added, "We are grateful for what Noom's example does to support our mission at HBS of educating leaders who make a difference in the world. We are deeply honored to include Saeju in our community through this award."

Since 1979, the HBSANC has awarded leading entrepreneurial companies for their success. Previous winners include Genentech, Apple, Netflix, Gap, NVIDIA, Oracle, Facebook/Meta, Twitter and Salesforce.

About Noom

Noom is a consumer-first digital health platform that empowers its users to achieve holistic health outcomes through behavior change. Noom was founded in 2008 with a mission to help people everywhere lead healthier lives. Fueled by a powerful combination of technology, psychology, and human coaching, Noom is backed by more than a decade of user research and product development. Today, Noom's platform includes two core programs: Noom Weight for weight management and Noom Mood for stress management. https://www.noom.com/

About HBSANC

HBSANC has been helping alumni and their local communities be connected, get inspired, and create impact through a diverse set of educational, career-focused and socially conscious initiatives since 1969. As the second largest HBS alumni organization in the world, we serve 8,000+ alumni in Northern California and organize over 150 events annually that enable alumni to learn and network by engaging with thought leading HBS professors, respected CEOs, and noteworthy HBS alumni making a meaningful difference in their sectors. Key initiatives such as Community Partners, Start Up Partners, and Alumni Angels add to the entrepreneurial verve of Silicon Valley while contributing to the mission of Harvard Business School in educating leaders that make a difference in the world. https://hbsanc.org

