Capacity Expansions to Boost US Shipments of Semiconductors in Coming Years

Increasing global production of electronics, appliances, machinery, transport equipment to drive orders

CLEVELAND, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US shipments of semiconductors are forecast to increase 6.7% per year in nominal terms through 2026, according to Semiconductors: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from growing global production of electronics, appliances, machinery, and transportation equipment. Value gains well into the forecast period will be supported by capacity expansions – which have long lead times – driven by present undersupply of the market. In addition, continued growth in the incorporation of semiconductors in myriad products will stimulate orders. However, competition from foreign semiconductor producers, primarily in Asia, will limit faster growth. Contributing to this trend are US-headquartered semiconductor design firms that operate under a fabless business model and contract with foundries located in Asia.

Shipments are projected to rise 6.4% in 2022. Capacity expansions, new product introductions, and a return to normal following the fab shutdowns related to the 2021 Texas ice storm will support gains.

These and other key insights are featured in Semiconductors: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US semiconductor shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

integrated circuit packages

transistors

diodes and rectifiers

other semiconductor products such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs), photovoltaic (PV) cells, and wafers

To illustrate historical trends, total shipments, the various segments and trade are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

Re-exports of semiconductors are excluded from trade figures.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Semiconductors-United-States-FF80023/?progid=91541

SOURCE The Freedonia Group