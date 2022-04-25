Aruba Launches 'Lose Your Baggage Fees' Promotion Calling for Travelers to Experience The Aruba Effect

To celebrate the One happy island's new campaign, The Aruba Effect, they are covering luggage fees for those ready to embark on their next adventure.

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aruba is launching its new promotion by helping to pay for travelers' baggage fees and inviting them to immerse themselves in The Aruba Effect - a state of being that visitors experience on the One happy island. The Aruba Effect is that feeling when you bring your luggage, but lose your (emotional) baggage. And with the stress of everyday lives and the past two years, coupled with the rising cost of airfare, Aruba is taking this one step further by actually helping to pay for traveler baggage fees to the island.

Starting today through May 31, 2022, travelers will be able to submit their upcoming itinerary, flight confirmation or proof of their anticipated trip to Aruba to receive a $60 Visa Gift Card to cover the cost of their checked bags. Travel must be completed by December 31, 2022.

"We know travelers are eager to go on their next adventure, so we're inviting them to leave their emotional baggage behind and embark on a refreshing journey to Aruba," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "We want visitors to enjoy the transformative experience that is The Aruba Effect and see how it can lift your mood while dropping your defenses."

Aruba is also offering special on-island deals that include tour discounts:

Pelican Adventures is offering 15% off activities which include a champagne brunch cruise, sailing & snorkeling, jeep tours and more with the code PELICAN15. is offering 15% off activities which include a champagne brunch cruise, sailing & snorkeling, jeep tours and more with the code PELICAN15.

Red Sail Adventures . Receive a 20% discount on 1 daytime snorkel trip with ArubaEffect20 at

De Palm Tours , save 10% on all activities including off-roading adventures, sunset cruises and jeep tours with SAVE10. Through, save 10% on all activities including off-roading adventures, sunset cruises and jeep tours with SAVE10.

To take part in the Lose Your Baggage promotion and find more information about the on-island discounts, visit Aruba.com/baggage. Open to legal residents of 48 contiguous U.S./DC (excl AK & HI) & Canada (excl QB) who are 18 years of age or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence or older at the time of submission. Begins 12:00am ET on April 25, 2022; ends 11:59pm ET on May 31, 2022. For complete Terms and Conditions: Aruba.com/baggage.

The One happy island is bringing The Aruba Effect to life through its new advertising which includes a website, digital videos, organic social, and display as well as special partnerships with HBO, Hulu, Paramount and Discovery+. The campaign also leans into the audio space via integration with travel, culinary and adventure podcasts. Launching today, The Aruba Effect will be present in key markets including New York, Chicago, Boston, Miami, and Houston, among others.

Unlike any other island, Aruba and its spirit lingers with travelers long after they leave. With year-round sunshine and ocean breeze, gorgeous sunsets and a unique culinary scene, Aruba truly has a long-lasting effect on all of its residents and travelers, bringing a lighter, sunnier version of yourself into the world.

Go to Aruba.com to discover all the effects Aruba has in store for you, and make sure to follow along on social, using the #OneHappyIsland hashtag and tagging @ArubaTourism.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to their ambitious sustainability efforts. In today's ever-changing world, Aruba's 'Health and Happiness Code' safety protocols provide peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com .

This material is distributed by Zeno Group, Inc. on behalf of Aruba Tourism Authority. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

