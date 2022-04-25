Antica Releases Higher Ed Spotlight, A New Podcast

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new series from Antica Productions, Higher Ed Spotlight is a podcast series covering the issues that matter to students, from the most important, innovative voices in the world of higher education.

(PRNewsfoto/Antica Productions) (PRNewswire)

Hosted by Ben Wildavsky, one of the leading thinkers in higher education policy, this series is a valuable resource for students, faculty, administrators, and everyone who cares about the future of our colleges and universities. Sponsorship is provided by Chegg.

We'll hear from leaders, academics, and innovators on the frontlines, working to solve the most pressing issues affecting students today, from cost-effective and career-relevant education to how we can equip students for the future of work. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal explains how the Biden administration aims to make college more accessible. Paul LeBlanc, the President of Southern New Hampshire University, sounds off on the failings of higher ed, and offers his thoughts on a brighter way forward. The President of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, Millie Garcia, explains why the college conversation needs to move beyond the Ivy League to the institutions most Americans actually attend. Computer science innovator Charles Isbell of Georgia Tech and ed tech pioneer Ann Kirschner of City University of New York add to a compelling roster of guests.

The first five episodes of Higher-Ed Spotlight are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify.

Listen and Subscribe Here

Higher-Ed Spotlight is produced by Antica Productions, with sponsorship from Chegg Inc. Hosted by Ben Wildavsky, and produced by Ben Wildavsky, Mitchell Stuart, and Jacob Lewis. Stuart Coxe is the executive producer and president of Antica Productions.

About Ben Wildavsky

Ben Wildavsky is a veteran higher education strategist, writer, editor, speaker, convener, and podcast host. He has decades of experience in journalism and education policy, including leadership roles at Strada Education Network, (where he launched the Lessons Earned podcast), the College Board, and U.S. News & World Report. He is also the author of the award-winning book The Great Brain Race with bylines in many national magazines and newspapers, including the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy, and the Washington Post.

About Antica Productions

Antica Productions is a creative content company that specializes in film, TV and podcasts. Our work helps our partners define their vision and relay their message to new audiences. Read more about our past work and reach out to us for collaboration at www.anticaproductions.com.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

Press Contact: Stuart Coxe, President

Email: business@anticaproductions.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803598/Antica_Productions_1.jpg

SOURCE Antica Productions