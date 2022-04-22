VARSITY ALL STAR HOSTS FIVE IN PERSON REGIONAL SUMMIT CHAMPIONSHIPS IN 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that five Regional Summit Championships, produced by Varsity All Star, took place in April, 2022.

Varsity Spirit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Varsity Spirit) (PRNewswire)

Varsity All Star founded The Summit Championship in 2013 as a Varsity All Star End-of-Season event for teams to have a prestigious, competitive, and celebratory end to their seasons as a program. As The Summit Championship and The Dance Summit Championship continue to grow, Varsity All Star has created and offered multiple paths for teams to "conquer the climb" closer to home. Teams in eligible divisions had the chance to earn bids to the Regional Summit events and be named a Regional Summit Champion. For the 2022 season, Varsity All Star committed to producing an innovative and unforgettable End-of-Season all levels experience across the country. The 2022 Regional Summit Championships held their first in person events in all five regions hosting 11,000 athletes from nearly 700 teams.

"The Regional Summit Championships provide a unique experience for athletes to compete at a national level with the benefits of staying closer to home in a more a regional atmosphere," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity All Star. "As we celebrate 10 years of The Summit Championship this year, Varsity All Star is so proud to have created and hosted five incredible, in-person Regional Summit Championships in the same year. We are honored to recognize and reward athletes that compete against the best of the best across all levels of competition and provide a world-class event in multiple areas of the country so more friends and family can come out and support their teams in person."

The 2022 Regional Summit Championships took place in the following cities:

The West Regional Summit - DI/DII | Anaheim, CA , 4/9/2022 - 4/10/2022

The Southeast Regional Summit - DI/DII | Myrtle Beach, SC , 4/9/2022 - 4/10/2022

The Northeast Regional Summit - DI/DII | Richmond, VA , 4/9/2022 - 4/10/2022

The Midwest Regional Summit - DI/DII | Hoffman Estates, IL , 4/9/2022 - 4/10/2022

The Southwest Regional Summit - DI/DII | Fort Worth, TX , 4/2/2022 - 4/3/2022

For more information on The Regional Summit Championships, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Albert

Varsity Spirit

ezemlachenko@varsity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Varsity Spirit