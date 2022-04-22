UNIQLO Introduces "Buy With Purpose" Program on Earth Day

New Feature Encourages Customers to Shop Thoughtfully and Help Give Back to Non-Profit Organizations

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 22nd, UNIQLO will launch "Buy with Purpose," a new feature available on the UNIQLO APP and uniqlo.com that rewards customers' purchases of certain items with a donation made from UNIQLO on the customer's behalf to one of three non-profit UNIQLO partner organizations. The styles within the "Buy with Purpose" program are sustainably made, including BlueCycle Jeans – which use a process that reduces the amount of water in the jeans finishing process by up to 99% - and DRY-EX and UV Protection products that are made with recycled polyester. The new program is one of UNIQLO's latest efforts to extend its LifeWear philosophy of making good clothing that is made for all to also making a better planet and society for all.

Upon checking out any item that has a "Buy with Purpose" stamp, either in-store by scanning the APP, or online at uniqlo.com, customers will receive a notification that their purchase has earned a $2 donation credit. They are then asked to choose one of UNIQLO's long-standing non-profit partner organizations for the donation to go to: USA for UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), charity: water, or Street Soccer USA.

"UNIQLO has always strived for continuous improvement, in our apparel, our services, and our contributions to society," said Daisuke Tsukagoshi, UNIQLO USA CEO. "As we continue to evolve, our customers remain at the forefront of everything we do. This program allows us to engage with them in a shared effort to support organizations that are improving people's lives throughout the world, in linking sustainably-conscious product choices to a greater purpose."

For USA for UNCHR, $100 can provide psychosocial support to a child in Ukraine (including access to outreach activities, daycare centers, and child-friendly spaces). For charity: water, $40 can provide lifetime access to clean drinking water for one person. And for Street Soccer USA, $100 can provide a year of coaching, competitions, homework help, and mentorship for one child.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST (Plus T), Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.13 trillion yen for the 2021 fiscal year ending August 31, 2021 (US $19.4 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2021 rate of $1 = 109.9 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has more than 2,300 stores in 25 markets including Japan. In alphabetical order, the other markets are Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, U.K. U.S. and Vietnam. In addition, UNIQLO established a social business in Bangladesh together with the Grameen Bank in 2010, and today there are more than 15 Grameen-UNIQLO stores, mostly located in Dhaka.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

