UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSITION QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE

BALTIMORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its transition quarter (ended March 31, 2022) on May 6, 2022 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

Under Armour, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Under Armour, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.