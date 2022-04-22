LCMC Health invests in historic energy efficiencies projected to save $8 million annually

This 15-year agreement with Bernhard is the largest of its kind in U.S. healthcare history

NEW ORLEANS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCMC Health celebrates Earth Day with its "LCMC Health Green" project. In 2021, the healthcare system partnered with Bernhard to enter into a 15-year agreement to provide Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions at seven of LCMC Health's regional facilities.

LCMC Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/LCMC Health) (PRNewswire)

LCMC Health invests in historic energy efficiencies - the largest of its kind in U.S. healthcare history

The EaaS arrangement, the largest of its kind in U.S. healthcare history, transfers the risk of utility operations and maintenance of LCMC Health's chilled water system to Bernhard and allows for state-of-the-art infrastructure upgrades at locations including Children's Hospital of New Orleans, Touro Infirmary, Woldenberg Village, East Jefferson General Hospital, West Jefferson Medical Center, Audubon Retirement Village, and University Medical Center.

"This partnership with Bernhard allows LCMC Health to invest in patient care and support community outcomes while focusing on improving efficiencies and sustainability at our hospitals and facilities," said Scott Landry Senior, Vice President of Facilities & Support Services, LCMC Health. "The upgrades that are being completed through the LCMC Health Green project will not only improve cost savings for the system, but it will also benefit the community at large with reductions in carbon, gas and electricity consumption."

Bernhard is delivering $88 million in upfront improvements to LCMC Health's infrastructure including upgrades to chilled water, tower water, heating water, and steam systems, as well as air handling units, building controls and electrical infrastructure. Bernhard will also install three new heat pump chiller heaters, optimized procedure rooms, installation of LED lighting and facilitation of retro-commissioning of the building automation systems. These upgrades will create efficiencies and improvements in each facility's operations and provide $8 million in annual utility cost savings once the improvements are completed.

BENEFITS

$88 million in upfront infrastructure and efficiency improvements that will provide: 656,741 metric tons of CO 2 reduced over 15 years

Equal to:

21% reduced electricity consumption 560M kWh reduction over 15 years

34% reduced natural gas consumption 1.5M mmBTU reduction over 15 year



About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Children's Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Touro, New Orleans East Hospital, University Medical Center New Orleans, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LCMC Health