7-Eleven Launches New Sweet & Savory Breakfast Taquito for Limited Time

IRVING, Texas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says you can't eat breakfast all day? 7-Eleven is rolling out a brand-new Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg and Cheese taquito for breakfast-loving customers, available all day at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores. Loaded with the breakfast must-haves, 7-Eleven's new maple-flavored sausage taquito is a great way to start the day.

Woke up on the wrong side of the bed and in need of a pick me up? Or simply looking for a quick, tasty alternative to a sit-down breakfast? 7-Eleven's breakfast taquito is the perfect grab-and-go solution for busy customers, made with fluffy whole eggs, savory pork sausage and cheddar cheese sauce coated with a sweet maple flavored batter. To round out a hearty breakfast, customers can pair their delicious taquito with any sized iced coffee for just $1.

"Here at 7-Eleven, we're always looking for creative ways to expand our menu and cater to our customers' food cravings in ways that maximize convenience," said Robin Murphy, Senior Director of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven. "Now, with our maple-flavored sausage taquito, customers have a craveworthy on-the-go breakfast at their fingertips, morning, noon or night!"

For our breakfast obsessed 7Rewards® members, each purchase of our tasty breakfast taquito comes with 100 bonus points. 7Rewards is the popular loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases. Loyalty members can also enjoy three of their favorite grill items and a Big Gulp® drink for just $3. The options are endless - select from a choice of pizza, buffalo chicken roller, classic taquitos like Monterey Jack Chicken, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Steak and Cheese, and Taco and Cheese, and the limited-time-only Maple Flavored Sausage, Egg and Cheese taquito.

Prefer on-demand taquito delivery? Customers can order the new breakfast taquito through the 7NOW® delivery app. And with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including our sweet and savory maple-flavored sausage taquito, for just $5.95 a month. Even better, subscribers with a basket totaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits including the option to select a free product, such as a free Slurpee® drink***. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine, and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

