InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Book/Electronic Device Stand (HOF-165)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient, hands-free stand to support a book, tablet or other mobile device," said an inventor, from Humble, Texas, "so I invented the MAX STAND. My design could make watching videos, video chatting or reading a book more enjoyable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a more comfortable means of reading a book or enjoying media devices. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the book or device. As a result, it enhances comfort and support. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp